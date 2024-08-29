Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Boston Globe Tries DESPERATELY to 'Fix' Messed Up Tim Walz Pic BUT We Got It

You'd think a publication like The Boston Globe would know Tim Walz from JD Vance. Then again, they're probably so focused on helping Kamala Harris and Tim win the election they just automatically think about that puffy old white dude every time they hear 'vice president.'

By the time of this writing they've already changed the picture out ... even though the link is still cached so you might be able to see the original

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is speaking in Boston at the International Association of Fire Fighters convention. Watch it live, and follow more updates from the campaign trail. https://t.co/xcUYNEPKlC — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) August 29, 2024

Just in case it has updated in cache, we snagged the original because we are immature, small, and petty that way.

Yeah yeah, someone has to do it.

Now if you look closely the story may have been about Walz but the post is ... a mess.

Just like most mainstream media outlets in 2024.

That’s not Vance. — James P. Sullivan (@BaconCoffeeGuy) August 29, 2024

Not even a little bit.

Frog face spoke yesterday. Get it together, Globe. — John Wright (@FalterKathleen) August 29, 2024

Frog face.

Ouch.

Why do you have a photo of Papa Smurf if Vance is speaking? — Sally🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@GenXSally) August 29, 2024

Papa Smurf.

And now we can't unsee that.

THANKS, Sally.

Globe “globing” again. Can’t give Vance a photo like they did Waltz. You realize someone’s job is to do this sort of thing — Sonofliberty (@patriotspirit76) August 29, 2024

Crazy, right?

Why the picture of Uncle Tampon? You make me laugh, you.😂🤣🤣🤣 — 🇯🇵🇺🇸The World is not Good Enough (@TheWorldisnotG1) August 29, 2024

DEI Hires writing your headlines I see — Asturianu26 (@asturianu1972) August 29, 2024

*cough cough*

