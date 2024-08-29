Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Boston Globe Tries DESPERATELY to 'Fix' Messed Up Tim Walz Pic BUT We Got It

Randi Weingarten Needs to Stop Stealing from America's Teachers (I Said What I...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on August 29, 2024
Twitchy

You'd think a publication like The Boston Globe would know Tim Walz from JD Vance. Then again, they're probably so focused on helping Kamala Harris and Tim win the election they just automatically think about that puffy old white dude every time they hear 'vice president.'

By the time of this writing they've already changed the picture out ... even though the link is still cached so you might be able to see the original

Just in case it has updated in cache, we snagged the original because we are immature, small, and petty that way.

Yeah yeah, someone has to do it.

Now if you look closely the story may have been about Walz but the post is ... a mess.

Just like most mainstream media outlets in 2024.

Not even a little bit.

Frog face. 

Ouch.

Papa Smurf.

And now we can't unsee that.

THANKS, Sally.

Crazy, right?

*cough cough*

======================================================================

Tags: MEDIA JD VANCE TIM WALZ

