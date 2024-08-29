'Member That Whole FBI/Election Interference Conspiracy Theory? Welp, Mark Zuckerberg Just Verified It

Remember when people who said anyone even questioning whether or not the FBI was involved in silencing millions of Americans on social media leading up to the 2020 election were immediately called traitors and even accused of treason? You member. Heck, you're a Twitchy reader, you probably experienced it firsthand as you dare to think for yourself.

For shame. (Heh)

Welp, Mark Zuckerberg in all his 'infinite wisdom' has been spilling the beans. We're not sure if he's worried about what will happen to his platform now that he's been caught doing the Biden/Harris administration's bidding or what, but this ain't good.

Not for the FBI.

Not for the Democrats.

And not for Facebook.

And not for the American people.

Michael Shellenberger said it best:

In his new letter, Zuckerberg goes beyond what he told Rogan. He says FBI specifically warned of disinfo re: Hunter Biden & his client, Burisma, the Ukrainian nat gas company. It's hard proof that the FBI illegally interfered in the elections. Someone should go to prison for it. https://t.co/WxKnPOO3HG pic.twitter.com/CUTIs1J58Z — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 28, 2024

Someone should but we're not exactly holding our breath. We haven't seen the GOP do much of anything other than investigations that go nowhere and writing sternly worded letters that also go nowhere.

Democrats have suffered ZERO consequences for what they did in 2020.

And neither has the FBI.

Start with this timeline provided by IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley.



The FBI determined in November 2019 that the laptop was registered to Hunter Biden's Apple iCloud account.



When the FBI took possession, they confirmed no files had been added to it.



That was 11 months before… https://t.co/bTpwJa54Ye pic.twitter.com/wirb1T9inJ — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) August 28, 2024

Wow, that ain't good.

And remember. The AOC applauded the firing of Tucker, saying "deplatforming works". Remember also when 102 people signed a document trying to censor RFK, at a censorship hearing?



Their was a corporate and government alliance of censorship applied at every level https://t.co/LUdjG9NTeR — Humanspective (@Humanspective) August 29, 2024

Ultimately, socialists love power.

This is notable because the person who oversaw this illegal censorship is Rob Flaherty, the former deputy director of digital strategy. Flaherty currently serves as Kamala's deputy campaign manager. https://t.co/8XyEtclLHX — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) August 29, 2024

Just keeps getting worse and worse, don' it?

The aggressive attack on the reach of media on Facebook had a "meaningful" effect https://t.co/5Cj1hGfSPk — Humanspective (@Humanspective) August 29, 2024

True story. Facebook all but nuked our presence there, censoring and silencing us, flagging us for misinformation over and over again while burying us because they didn't want people reading the truth. That's one of the reasons why we started our VIP Membership program (which you can sign up for today saving 50% if you use the code LIBTARD) because we were, and still are, getting suffocated by Facebook ... and from what we're learning now, even by the FBI itself.

Oops, we're not supposed to say that out loud, right?

Our bad.

