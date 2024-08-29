'Member That Whole FBI/Election Interference Conspiracy Theory? Welp, Mark Zuckerberg Just Verified It

There's DUMB and Then There's THIS --> Check Out Why Ben Stiller Says...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on August 29, 2024
Meme

Remember when people who said anyone even questioning whether or not the FBI was involved in silencing millions of Americans on social media leading up to the 2020 election were immediately called traitors and even accused of treason? You member. Heck, you're a Twitchy reader, you probably experienced it firsthand as you dare to think for yourself.

For shame. (Heh)

Welp, Mark Zuckerberg in all his 'infinite wisdom' has been spilling the beans. We're not sure if he's worried about what will happen to his platform now that he's been caught doing the Biden/Harris administration's bidding or what, but this ain't good.

Not for the FBI.

Not for the Democrats.

And not for Facebook.

And not for the American people.

Michael Shellenberger said it best:

Someone should but we're not exactly holding our breath. We haven't seen the GOP do much of anything other than investigations that go nowhere and writing sternly worded letters that also go nowhere.

Democrats have suffered ZERO consequences for what they did in 2020.

And neither has the FBI.

Wow, that ain't good.

Ultimately, socialists love power.

Just keeps getting worse and worse, don' it?

True story. Facebook all but nuked our presence there, censoring and silencing us, flagging us for misinformation over and over again while burying us because they didn't want people reading the truth. 

Advertisement

Oops, we're not supposed to say that out loud, right?

Our bad.



