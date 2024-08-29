JD Vance Minced ZERO Words Going OFF on Team Kamala for Ugly Comments on Trump's Arlington Cemetery Visit

Team Kamala Harris thought it would be smart to talk trash about Trump visiting the Arlington Cemetery after he was INVITED by Gold Star Families.

That was stupid.

Really stupid.

But this is Team Kamala we're talking about so there's that.

‘Go To Hell’: Vance Unloads on Team Kamala After Comments on Trump’s Arlington Cemetery Visit [Watch] https://t.co/MojC9nkl6H — 🇺🇸 ERIC BOLLING 🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) August 29, 2024

From Eric Bolling:

Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks at a rally at trucking company, Team Hardinger on August 28, 2024 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Vance was expected to discuss economic and energy policies. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Vance didn’t mince words… “The other thing that our veterans care more about is that three years ago, 13 brave, innocent Americans died. And they died because Kamala Harris refused to do her job and there hasn’t been a single investigation or a single firing,” Vance said. “Kamala Harris is disgraceful. We want to talk about a story out of those 13 brave, innocent Americans who lost their lives? It’s that Kamala Harris is so asleep at the wheel that she won’t even do an investigation into what happened. And she wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up?” She “can go to hell,” he added.

Vance didn't mince words.

No, no he did NOT. That's why we adore him.

You can see the speech here:

JD Vance tells Kamala to "go to hell" after she criticized President Trump honoring the 13 service members who died in Afghanistan:



"To have those 13 Americans lose their lives and not fire a single person is disgraceful. Kamala Harris is disgraceful."



"But she wants to yell at… pic.twitter.com/kZdwZKpCBh — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 28, 2024

His post continues:

"But she wants to yell at Donald Trump for showing up. She can go to hell."

What he said.

All day every day and twice on Sundays.

