'Member That Whole FBI/Election Interference Conspiracy Theory? Welp, Mark Zuckerberg Just...
There's DUMB and Then There's THIS --> Check Out Why Ben Stiller Says...
Ron DeSantis Torches Kamala's Capital Gains Tax Scheme: 'Massive Increase in Government Po...
Mollie Hemingway NUKES Hateful Suburban Lefty White Women Trying to Terrorize JD Vance...
Alyssa Farah Griffin Playing DUMB to Defend Kamala Bringing Emotional Support Gov to...
Gold Star Family SCOOP-Thread Debunks EVERY Hateful Lie the Left Has Spewed About...
Sooo, She Was NOT Lovin' It? Kamala Harris' Carefully Curated Resume May Not...
Donald Trump Takes to X After Yet Another Indictment
You Won't Believe What Nancy Pelosi Said About Donald Trump Day After J6
Folksy Tim Walz Warns That Project 2025 Gives Donald Trump Unchecked Power
Ex-CIA Director Marks Tenth Anniversary of Obama's Tan Suit Scandal
Pope Francis: It’s a Grave Sin to Consciously Push Back Migrants
A Campaign That's Actually Winning Doesn't Have to Buy TikTok Influencer Support
Obama Trolls Twitter with Matching Brown Suit Selfie with Kamala Harris, Sparking a...

JD Vance Minced ZERO Words Going OFF on Team Kamala for Ugly Comments on Trump's Arlington Cemetery Visit

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Team Kamala Harris thought it would be smart to talk trash about Trump visiting the Arlington Cemetery after he was INVITED by Gold Star Families.

That was stupid.

Advertisement

Really stupid.

But this is Team Kamala we're talking about so there's that.

From Eric Bolling:

Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks at a rally at trucking company, Team Hardinger on August 28, 2024 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Vance was expected to discuss economic and energy policies. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Vance didn’t mince words…

“The other thing that our veterans care more about is that three years ago, 13 brave, innocent Americans died. And they died because Kamala Harris refused to do her job and there hasn’t been a single investigation or a single firing,” Vance said.

“Kamala Harris is disgraceful. We want to talk about a story out of those 13 brave, innocent Americans who lost their lives? It’s that Kamala Harris is so asleep at the wheel that she won’t even do an investigation into what happened. And she wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up?”

She “can go to hell,” he added.

Vance didn't mince words.

No, no he did NOT. That's why we adore him.

You can see the speech here:

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway NUKES Hateful Suburban Lefty White Women Trying to Terrorize JD Vance and His Family
Sam J.
Advertisement

His post continues:

"But she wants to yell at Donald Trump for showing up. She can go to hell."

What he said.

All day every day and twice on Sundays.

======================================================================

Related:

Mollie Hemingway NUKES Hateful Suburban Lefty White Women Trying to Terrorize JD Vance and His Family

Alyssa Farah Griffin Playing DUMB to Defend Kamala Bringing Emotional Support Gov to Interview BACKFIRES

Gold Star Family SCOOP-Thread Debunks EVERY Hateful Lie the Left Has Spewed About Trump's Arlington Visit

Sooo, She Was NOT Lovin' It? Kamala Harris' Carefully Curated Resume May Not ACTUALLY Include McDonald's

Womp Womp WOMP: Esquire Falls FLAT on Its Smug FACE Accusing Trump of Arlington Cemetery Photo-Op

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway NUKES Hateful Suburban Lefty White Women Trying to Terrorize JD Vance and His Family
Sam J.
'Member That Whole FBI/Election Interference Conspiracy Theory? Welp, Mark Zuckerberg Just Verified It
Sam J.
There's DUMB and Then There's THIS --> Check Out Why Ben Stiller Says He's Voting for Kamala (Watch)
Sam J.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Playing DUMB to Defend Kamala Bringing Emotional Support Gov to Interview BACKFIRES
Sam J.
Gold Star Family SCOOP-Thread Debunks EVERY Hateful Lie the Left Has Spewed About Trump's Arlington Visit
Sam J.
Sooo, She Was NOT Lovin' It? Kamala Harris' Carefully Curated Resume May Not ACTUALLY Include McDonald's
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mollie Hemingway NUKES Hateful Suburban Lefty White Women Trying to Terrorize JD Vance and His Family Sam J.
Advertisement