Gold Star Family SCOOP-Thread Debunks EVERY Hateful Lie the Left Has Spewed About Trump's Arlington Visit

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's beyond telling that our pals on the Left are angrier at Donald Trump for honoring the 13 American service members at Arlington Cemetery than they are about the administration responsible for getting them killed in the first place. They're thumping their chests and shaking their fists at Trump for giving a damn while Biden was too busy on vacation and Kamala Harris was off doing whatever it is she actually does these days.

Accusations of him using it as a photo-op, BREAKING THE LAW, pushing people around using the dead for campaign fodder have been flying all over social media, even though the Gold Star Families themselves invited Trump to attend.

Hopefully this thread from Henry Rodgers via The Daily Caller will finally put all of this nonsensical hysteria BS from the Left to bed.

Take a look:

The families wanted him there.

The families invited him.

Huh.

Ya' don't say.

Keep going.

The post continues:

I immediately asked what I could do to help and reached out to Speaker Johnson to see what he could do. Thankfully, Speaker Johnson and his team acted quickly and were able to get the situation resolved. But something like this should never have happened. Gold Star families have already suffered enough,” @RepMcCaul told The Daily Caller.

But wait, there's more!

They just suck, so much.

The post continues:

... from Arlington National Cemetery,” two sources close to the discussions told The Daily Caller.

Again, as a request by the families.

Seeing a trend yet?

The post continues:

... were instrumental in assisting in the Gold Star families. After the Speaker’s call, the situation shifted significantly. It was only three days before the ceremonies, and Arlington National Cemetery waited until the last minute to confirm key components of the event with the families.”

Why would they want to keep these families from inviting Trump? Oh, we know why, we're just being smart as*es.

The post continues:

The families were fine with the media, designated by the Trump team, but Arlington kept pushing back, obstructing the process,” the source continued. “This would have not happened without Speaker Johnson.”

Ridiculous that it had to go this far.

Hrm.

It was the least this administration could do for these families ... and they even fought that.

The post continues:

President Trump didn’t come to us. His team didn’t come to us and say, hey, this would be good for business. Business? No. President Trump has stood by us from day one. He has been compassionate. He has been loving. He’s been understanding. He’s taking the mantle of our outrage a little bit. Because to be quite honest with you, being very frank, we haven’t heard diddly squat from the current administration in three years,” Gold Star parent Darin Hoover told The Daily Caller.

Cope and seethe, Lefties.

Cope. And. Seethe.

======================================================================

