Gold Star Family SCOOP-Thread Debunks EVERY Hateful Lie the Left Has Spewed About Trump's Arlington Visit

It's beyond telling that our pals on the Left are angrier at Donald Trump for honoring the 13 American service members at Arlington Cemetery than they are about the administration responsible for getting them killed in the first place. They're thumping their chests and shaking their fists at Trump for giving a damn while Biden was too busy on vacation and Kamala Harris was off doing whatever it is she actually does these days.

Accusations of him using it as a photo-op, BREAKING THE LAW, pushing people around using the dead for campaign fodder have been flying all over social media, even though the Gold Star Families themselves invited Trump to attend.

Hopefully this thread from Henry Rodgers via The Daily Caller will finally put all of this nonsensical hysteria BS from the Left to bed.

Take a look:

SCOOP: Gold Star Families Had Trouble Getting Trump Into Arlington Until House Speaker Intervened



Read all about it here first for @DailyCaller: https://t.co/Mcf0ukY4OA — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 28, 2024

The families wanted him there.

The families invited him.

Huh.

Ya' don't say.

Keep going.

“When Darin and Kelly contacted me, I was furious to hear their request to have President Trump join them to commemorate the anniversary of Taylor’s death was being stymied, along with several of the other family members of U.S. servicemembers killed at Abbey Gate. I immediately… — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 28, 2024

The post continues:

I immediately asked what I could do to help and reached out to Speaker Johnson to see what he could do. Thankfully, Speaker Johnson and his team acted quickly and were able to get the situation resolved. But something like this should never have happened. Gold Star families have already suffered enough,” @RepMcCaul told The Daily Caller.

But wait, there's more!

“This administration absolutely interfered with the tributes to the 13 fallen. In its war on Trump, it made the Gold Star families collateral damage,” @DarrellIssa told The Daily Caller. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 28, 2024

They just suck, so much.

“Our office worked with Arlington National Cemetery to move the time of the event, to a time that would accommodate the attendance of President Trump. That was done as a request by the families to this office, as they were not receiving that assistance from Arlington National… — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 28, 2024

The post continues:

... from Arlington National Cemetery,” two sources close to the discussions told The Daily Caller.

Again, as a request by the families.

Seeing a trend yet?

Another source familiar with the conversations between the Gold Star families and Arlington National Cemetery said that after Johnson’s phone call, the entire situation changed.



“The Speaker of the House had to get involved. Reps Issa, Mast, and Chairman Mike McCaul were… — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 28, 2024

The post continues:

... were instrumental in assisting in the Gold Star families. After the Speaker’s call, the situation shifted significantly. It was only three days before the ceremonies, and Arlington National Cemetery waited until the last minute to confirm key components of the event with the families.”

Why would they want to keep these families from inviting Trump? Oh, we know why, we're just being smart as*es.

“Arlington Cemetery officials claimed the families didn’t want any media, photography, or videography at Section 60, contradicting what the families had actually requested. The families were fine with the media, designated by the Trump team, but Arlington kept pushing back,… — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 28, 2024

The post continues:

The families were fine with the media, designated by the Trump team, but Arlington kept pushing back, obstructing the process,” the source continued. “This would have not happened without Speaker Johnson.”

Ridiculous that it had to go this far.

The White House referred the Caller to Arlington National Cemetery, saying: "this is a matter between the Arlington National Cemetery and the Trump campaign, not a White House matter." — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 28, 2024

Arlington National Cemetery did not respond to multiple inquires from The Daily Caller via phone and email. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 28, 2024

Hrm.

Gold Star parent Darin Hoover told The Daily Caller in an emotional phone call that he and other Gold Star family members were the ones who called Trump and asked for him to show up and criticized the Biden administration for not contacting them for the past three years. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 29, 2024

It was the least this administration could do for these families ... and they even fought that.

“We, WE extended the invitation to President Trump. We are the ones that asked him to come. We are the ones that asked him to assist in laying a wreath for our son, and for the shooting for, Sergeant Canals and for Cole. We’re the ones that asked that. President Trump didn’t come… — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 29, 2024

The post continues:

President Trump didn’t come to us. His team didn’t come to us and say, hey, this would be good for business. Business? No. President Trump has stood by us from day one. He has been compassionate. He has been loving. He’s been understanding. He’s taking the mantle of our outrage a little bit. Because to be quite honest with you, being very frank, we haven’t heard diddly squat from the current administration in three years,” Gold Star parent Darin Hoover told The Daily Caller.

Cope and seethe, Lefties.

Cope. And. Seethe.

