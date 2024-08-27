OMG-LOL, We CAN'T Unsee It! Megyn Kelly Comes Up With New HILARIOUSLY Perfect Nickname for Tim Walz

Hillary Clinton WRECKED for All But Salivating Over Idea of Kamala Making Abortion...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris is scared to debate.

Big scared.

So scared she refused one outlet and now that Trump has agreed to another she's trying to change the rules AT THE LAST MINUTE that she originally set for ABC. She wants to sit, she wants opening statements, she wants NOTES ...

We're honestly surprised she's not insisting Tim Walz be up there with her since you know, he's her Emotional Support Governor.

MAN, we wish we could claim we came up with that but NO, it was Megyn Kelly.

It's pretty spectacular, yes?

HA HA HA HA

Everywhere she goes, the dopey, lying governor from Minnesota follows along to emotionally support her.

Too. Damn. Funny.

Not to mention, nobody should pet him while he's working since you know, he's an Emotional Support Governor.

Heh.

Admit it, now you can't get the vision of Walz walking around wearing one of those 'therapy dog' vests that say, 'I'm working'.

And for some bizarre reason she thinks Walz will somehow make that all better.

Weird, we know.

