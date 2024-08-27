OMG-LOL, We CAN'T Unsee It! Megyn Kelly Comes Up With New HILARIOUSLY Perfect Nickname for Tim Walz

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris is scared to debate.

Big scared.

So scared she refused one outlet and now that Trump has agreed to another she's trying to change the rules AT THE LAST MINUTE that she originally set for ABC. She wants to sit, she wants opening statements, she wants NOTES ...

We're honestly surprised she's not insisting Tim Walz be up there with her since you know, he's her Emotional Support Governor.

MAN, we wish we could claim we came up with that but NO, it was Megyn Kelly.

It's pretty spectacular, yes?

The campaign claims she is going to give an interview but not solo - it will be w/Walz, her Emotional Support Governor. https://t.co/RSKQP011i7 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 26, 2024

HA HA HA HA

Everywhere she goes, the dopey, lying governor from Minnesota follows along to emotionally support her.

Too. Damn. Funny.

He has less word salad, but the meat is still lies. — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) August 26, 2024

Not to mention, nobody should pet him while he's working since you know, he's an Emotional Support Governor.

Can I bring him to my next employee review. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) August 26, 2024

Heh.

It's funny she thinks that will help. — EZ (@notmyrlnmnemore) August 27, 2024

Admit it, now you can't get the vision of Walz walking around wearing one of those 'therapy dog' vests that say, 'I'm working'.

Translate: she does not want to do any interviews, but her poll numbers are tanking. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 26, 2024

And for some bizarre reason she thinks Walz will somehow make that all better.

Weird, we know.

