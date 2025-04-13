Did You See That Poll Result Frank Luntz Shared About People Working in...
IRONY: Clooney’s 'Goodnight and Good Luck' Ends With Image of Musk That PROVES Media Trust Is DEAD

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 13, 2025
In 2005, George Clooney directed 'Goodnight, and Good Luck' about journalist Edward R. Murrow and his attempt to bring down Senator Joseph McCarthy. The overarching theme of the movie was the importance of trust in media.

Two decades later, Clooney has turned his film into a Broadway play with the same themes of trust in media. At a time when that trust is at all-time lows, you'd think the play wouldn't want to end in a way that undermines its entire message.

But it does.

Welp.

That was the narrative for days.

It's definitely the latter.

Took us a moment, too. But it's real:

Sigh.

The Leftists in Manhattan will lap this up.

The rest of us? Not so much.

Hypocrisy is their bread and butter.

Democratic politics poisons everything it touches.

Very much so.

The Democrats treated him like garbage after Joe Biden dropped out and Kamala Harris lost, and he still loves them.

