IRONY: Clooney’s 'Goodnight and Good Luck' Ends With Image of Musk That PROVES Media Trust Is DEAD

In 2005, George Clooney directed 'Goodnight, and Good Luck' about journalist Edward R. Murrow and his attempt to bring down Senator Joseph McCarthy. The overarching theme of the movie was the importance of trust in media.

Two decades later, Clooney has turned his film into a Broadway play with the same themes of trust in media. At a time when that trust is at all-time lows, you'd think the play wouldn't want to end in a way that undermines its entire message.

But it does.

Just back from George Clooney’s “Good Night and Good Luck,” Broadway play, which is a story about the importance of trust & honesty in news. The play ends with @elonmusk on screen allegedly giving a Nazi salute. The crowd gasps. Except Musk wasn’t giving a Nazi salute, he was… — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 12, 2025

So the play, about the importance of trust and honesty in news, actually ends with evidence of why the news can’t be trusted and isn’t honest. And judging by the gasping reaction of the audience, most people believed Musk was giving a Nazi salute. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 12, 2025

That was the narrative for days.

The subtext of the entire play was, “Be careful or the media will play you for fools.” And then the crowd got played for fools & cheered it. I’m not sure if it’s diabolical satire of cheering crowd or painful lack of self awareness & accidental destruction of the play’s message. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 12, 2025

I can’t tell if you’re joking or not. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 12, 2025

No. 100% true. The final part of the play is a huge image of Elon doing the “Nazi salute.” — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 12, 2025

Gonna be a no for me dawg. pic.twitter.com/ZrCWFUZi9I — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 12, 2025

Wow, what blatant hypocrisy! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2025

You can't even go to play without being lied to. https://t.co/fGVtIEueoT — Ray Maddalone (@GlowplugvRay) April 13, 2025

The hypocrisy is real and disturbing https://t.co/LCPs3Q2P6M — Mike Chiasson (@MichaelTChiass1) April 12, 2025

Pathetic propaganda from a bitter Clooney https://t.co/v2ADCLZ3MW — GloriaRomero (@GloriaJRomero) April 12, 2025

The Democrats treated him like garbage after Joe Biden dropped out and Kamala Harris lost, and he still loves them.