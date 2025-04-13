Lying Liars Who LIE: Dartmouth Professor Hides REAL Reason ICE Arrested Russian Harvard Lab Worker

The other day, a court ruled the Trump administration can, in fact, deport Columbia's pro-Hamas agitator Mahmoud Khalil. By engaging in activities that violated the terms of his green card, Khalil signed his own deportation orders.

The Left rallied around the antisemitic protester, calling his detainment an affront to free speech and fascism. It was neither of those things.

As always, the Left picks the absolute worst people to champion as sympathetic victims of the Trump administration's America-first immigration policies.

And they've found another one. This time it's a lab worker at Harvard who was arrested by ICE.

Dartmouth professor Paul Novosad posted about it, and he's lying, of course:

This is f****d up man. We made this country great by welcoming people like this. pic.twitter.com/WWs1MMKV3w — Paul Novosad (@paulnovosad) April 12, 2025

Here's what The New York Times wrote:

A barracks-style detention center in Louisiana is jammed with around 90 immigrant women, mostly undocumented workers from central and South America, sharing five toilets and following orders shouted by guards. There is also, among them, a Russian scientist. ... For nearly eight weeks, Kseniia Petrova has been captive to the hard-line immigration policies of the Trump administration. A graduate of a renowned Russian physics and technology institute, Ms. Petrova was recruited to work at a laboratory at Harvard Medical School. She was part of a team investigating how cells can rejuvenate themselves, with the goal of fending off the damage of aging. On Feb. 16, customs officials detained her at Logan International Airport in Boston for failing to declare samples of frog embryos she had carried from France at the request of her boss at Harvard.

And here's the truth: Petrova broke the law. Here's more from NBC News (emphasis added):

A DHS spokesperson told NBC News on Friday that Petrova was 'lawfully detained after lying to federal officers about carrying biological substances into the country.' 'A subsequent K9 inspection uncovered undeclared Petri dishes, containers of unknown substances, and loose vials of embryonic frog cells, all without proper permits,' the spokesperson said. 'Messages found on her phone revealed she planned to smuggle the materials through customs without declaring them. She knowingly broke the law and took deliberate steps to evade it.'

She violated the terms of her Visa.

The Democratic Party has overlooked the laws concerning visas and green cards that enforcing the laws looks like fascism to the Left.

She's a foreigner



Broke some serious lawshttps://t.co/v54hPoFbQC — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) April 13, 2025

You leave out too many details here for you to not be ideologically motivated in this misleading post of yours. — Real Mandrake Radio (@MandrakeRa2782) April 13, 2025

As usual, all the rule-breaking you'd be apoplectic about if the team colors were reversed are forgotten. She tried to sneak undeclared biological materials through customs. That's an all-caps invitation to be deported in any country in the world. — cadavatron (@cadavatron) April 13, 2025

Wow—what is the world coming to when a girl can't *reads story* ... ehem... smuggle undeclared biological material through customs, document the smuggling plan to her colleagues, and lie to federal officials about it?? https://t.co/KcTVIAPqzN — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) April 13, 2025

smuggling IP and lab research is a national security issue and biden's doj jailed people over this when it helps other countries https://t.co/Lr0Y38Luov pic.twitter.com/tsjexFFGmu — pbs (@secretmeowth) April 13, 2025

If she’s that smart, she should know how to not break the law. https://t.co/GCaXEDovcb — kelly ⚜️ (@nerfherder73) April 13, 2025

'It was a paperwork error' doesn't cut it, either.