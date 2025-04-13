Suspect Arrrested for Arson at PA Governor Josh Shapiro's Residence
British PM Starmer Continues His Assault on Western Culture by Making Downing Street Art Go WOKE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on April 13, 2025
Twitchy

It's amazing to watch the U.K. -- once the world's greatest empire -- wither and die on the vine. It's very clear the current powers that be in Great Britain loathe their nation, its history, and its culture. To that end, they seek to destroy it to replace it with their woke version of utopia.

Which always ends up being depressing, oppressive, and fascist.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer continued the dismantling of British culture by removing works of art depicting Shakespeare, Winston Churchill, and British royalty from the Downing Street residence in favor of ugly 'woke art.'

More from The Daily Mail:

Sir Keir Starmer was last night accused of being in thrall to 'the wokerati' after the full list of the paintings removed from No10 since he moved in was revealed.

Portraits of historic figures such as Elizabeth 1, Mary, Queen of Scots, Sir Walter Raleigh and William Shakespeare were among the 69 works of art 'deinstalled' from the Government Art Collection since the election. 

The revelation comes after a long Freedom of Information battle with the Tories.

Among their replacements are Altar, a scene from the 2023 Falmouth Reggae Festival in Cornwall by Denzil Forrester.

Other paintings include All Things Being Equal, by the Nigerian abstract artist Nengi Omuku, which 'employs the human body as a medium to convey internal experiences' by 'using oil paint on strips of Sanyanan indigenous fabric from pre-colonial Nigeria'.

Then there is Almond Clasp by the British-Ghanaian Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, who specialises in 'brooding portraits of Black life', and Still (III) by Christina Kimeze, who currently has an exhibition 'inspired by the resurgence of roller skating in Black communities'.

Hopefully, they don't destroy the removed art, but we wouldn't be surprised if they did.

The self-loathing is breathtaking.

In the name of 'art.'

History is, invariably, racist to the Left and must be destroyed.

This is, sadly, probably accurate.

This is so ugly.

None.

It's a sad state of affairs in the U.K.

