Kamala WHO?! HA! Jen Psaki’s Face Is PRICELESS When Don Lemon Admits No Ones Knows Who Kamala Is (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

It's hard to imagine that people actually have no idea who Kamala Harris really is when the media tell us 24/7 how she's super popular and super joyful and how her campaign is super effective even though she has yet to do an interview, a presser, and is already whining and trying to change the rules around the ABC debate ... that her party set. But, Don Lemon put in the legwork and went across the country asking people about Kamala and what they think about her.

This.

Is.

Great.

His post continues:

Don Lemon: "They did ... listen, um... it depends on where you are:

For the most part: in Pittsburgh, or the Jersey Shore, in Ohio, many people did not know who she was. They were not familiar with her.With him [Trump]? I think they thought that he's better for the economy. That he brought money into the community, that he was on black people's side."

The media: America loves Kamala Harris!

America: Who is Kamala Harris? 

PS: Very cool of Jen Psaki to bring on this no-name YouTuber to discuss politics.

HA HA HA HA HA, we see what Twitchy favorite @EricAbbenante did there.

Oof.

We can only hope.

Ok FINE, that's not nice ... but it's true. 

Tags: JEN PSAKI

