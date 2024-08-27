WOW! Gold Star Families' Request of Trump Should Scare the Hell Out of Kamala Harris and ALL Democrats

HA! So THIS Is Why Chris Hayes and Other Lefty Mouth-Breathers Are Crying...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Nick Ut, File

Gold Star families who lost loved ones during Biden/Harris's DISASTROUS and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan have told Trump they want to be present when he gets in office and FIRES the people responsible.

Hopefully at that point the country will have already FIRED Kamala Harris (and we know Biden is outta there), but the rest? These families should absolutely get to help Trump give them their walking papers.

Good luck with this one, Kamala.

We're all pretty sure we know why it happened ... heck, Kamala has openly bragged about being the 'last person in the room' when the decisions were made. But to be fair, there is probably a lot more that we don't know about and these families deserve answers.

And justice.

All we have to do is put in office to get it done.

RIGHT? And then donate the proceeds to the families who lost their loved ones AND those who were injured as well. Sounds like a win-win to us.

We can hardly wait.

