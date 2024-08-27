WOW! Gold Star Families' Request of Trump Should Scare the Hell Out of Kamala Harris and ALL Democrats

Gold Star families who lost loved ones during Biden/Harris's DISASTROUS and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan have told Trump they want to be present when he gets in office and FIRES the people responsible.

Hopefully at that point the country will have already FIRED Kamala Harris (and we know Biden is outta there), but the rest? These families should absolutely get to help Trump give them their walking papers.

On press call with @JDVance, Alicia Lopez tells RCP she and other Gold Star families have told Trump, "we do ask that we are actually there and present when you fire these people" responsible for Afghanistan withdrawal. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 26, 2024

Good luck with this one, Kamala.

"I am so sorry," @JDVance told the Gold Star mother, "and I promise that we will get to the bottom of this, and we will make the people who did this face some accountability and face some firings. We are going to learn why this happened." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 26, 2024

We're all pretty sure we know why it happened ... heck, Kamala has openly bragged about being the 'last person in the room' when the decisions were made. But to be fair, there is probably a lot more that we don't know about and these families deserve answers.

And justice.

Since Trump keeps his promises that will happen. Pray for these families 🙏🏻 — Liz 🦋 🇺🇸 (@ElizabethSolle2) August 26, 2024

All we have to do is put in office to get it done.

Oh, I'd shell out PPV money to get to watch that on TV. — Breachs X (@ToInformPinX) August 26, 2024

RIGHT? And then donate the proceeds to the families who lost their loved ones AND those who were injured as well. Sounds like a win-win to us.

We can hardly wait.

