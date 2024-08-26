TISSUE? Billy Baldwin Takes BUTTHURT to a Whole New LEVEL in Weepy Post Shaming Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As Twitchy readers know, Billy Baldwin may well be the dumbest Baldwin, and considering Alec was lucky not to go to jail for accidentally shooting someone, that says a lot about him and ain't none of it any good. Just a few days ago, Billy threatened Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his family when it was rumored that he would be dropping out and endorsing Trimp.

Advertisement

Now that it's happened, Billy is front and center making a fool of himself, again.

Take a gander:

I have known Bobby Kennedy Jr. for decades.

We were friends.

I loved his politics.

His speeches inspired me.

We were neighbors.

Our kids were friends.

We carpooled the kids to school for a few years.



Bobby Kennedy has had presidential ambitions his entire adult life.



In 2006,… pic.twitter.com/Be6JGWn5i2 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 25, 2024

His weepy post continues:

In 2006, when Bobby was 53 years old, New York State Attorney General Elliot Spitzer left office to run for Governor. Bobby Kennedy considered running for that office. This position could have quickly led him to either the US Senate or Governor of New York and a potential path to the presidency.He ultimately didn't run citing that his "responsibilities to his six children from two marriages had left him with expenses that simply couldn’t be covered by a government salary."There were other reasons. In 2008, when Bobby was 54 years old, Hillary Clinton vacated her New York Senate seat to become Barack Obama's Secretary of State... this was another feasible path for Bobby to fulfill his presidential ambitions. That didn't happen according to Bobby because... “I have spent lots of time thinking about it. I have spent time talking with my uncle, my brothers, my cousin and, of course, my wife. And I think I’m in a good position right now doing what I’m doing.”There were other reasons. Now, in 2024 at 70 years old, with the window of opportunity for his presidential aspirations closing, Bobby decides it's now or never. He takes some conspiratorial positions on COVID, vaccinations and Dr. Fauci which tapped into MAGA's frustration and anger with the pandemic, the economy, establishment politics, and the white majority sunsetting into the minority... which leads him to get into bed with Roger Stone, Mike Flynn, Steve Bannon... and ultimately Trump. His endorsement of Trump demonstrates his political cowardice. He has sold his political soul and desecrated the historic work and legacy of his father Robert and his uncle President John Kennedy.

Cowardice? It's really the opposite considering the meltdown so many on the Left have had. Case in point, Billy himself.

The Kennedy family issued a statement:"Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story.” His sister Kerry Kennedy added: "I am disgusted by my brother’s obscene embrace of Donald Trump. And I completely disavow and dissociate myself from Robert Kennedy Jr. and his flagrant efforts to desecrate my father's memory." I too completely disavow and dissociate myself from Bobby Kennedy Jr.

And we're willing to bet RFK Jr. doesn't really care. Oh no, some hate-filled nutball who threatened his family has dissociated himself from RFK Jr. WhatEVER will he do now?!

======================================================================

Related:

WHOA, That's a Double-Digit DROP! Young Men Are LEAVING the Democratic Party in Droves

DELISH! Chef Andrew Gruel DROPS Dishonest, Deceitful Robert Reich for Accusing Kroger of Price Gouging

DENIED! Trump Team SHUTS Comrade Kamala Team Trying AGAIN to Change Debate Rules DOWN and It's GLORIOUS

Legal Immigrant Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons SCHOOLING Chris Hayes on the Electoral College and BOOM

WOOF! Why Lie About THIS?! Tim Walz's LATEST Whopper of a Lie Should Absolutely Put Him IN the Doghouse



Advertisement

=======================================================================