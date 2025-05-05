Lefties Angered by Video of DHS Officer Lighting a Cigar After a Raid Makes X Users Want to Send Him More

Another day brings with it more stories and visuals guaranteed to infuriate those on the Left who don't like seeing what enforcing the law looks like (which is ironic because they mostly come from the party that liked to say "no one is above the law" until quite recently).

This is the most recent example:

DHS officer lights up a cigar after a successful immigration raid in Nashville



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/u0RgoZaYZk — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 5, 2025

It shouldn't be surprising that the video has triggered some of the kinds of people who just a few years ago were calling to "defund the police."

Democrats are demanding the DHS officer's seen smoking a cigar after a Nashville immigration raid is FIRED.



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/g3VmeWul91 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) May 5, 2025

Uh oh:

As if the raids themselves weren’t gross enough — here’s a DHS officer smoking a victory cigar right in everyone’s faces after ICE/@TNHighwayPatrol terrorized Nashville immigrant families last night… pic.twitter.com/yQl1oZNcI7 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 5, 2025

Suffice to say there was a bit of leftist anger in the replies and quote tweets of that, but meanwhile rational people don't mind at all.

Fired for what? Smoking legally? Enjoying fine American tobacco? — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) May 5, 2025

And it can't be called a "victory cigar" if we don't even know why he's smoking it. Maybe the officer does that frequently.

In any case, X users would like to help the officer restock his humidor:

Where can I send him a box of his favorites? — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) May 5, 2025

What’s his address? I’ll send him another box of them!😂 https://t.co/b3B2N9X1s0 — S_Grach (@SGrach3) May 5, 2025

Send him a box of cigars https://t.co/HUXpPV9b1D — Terri1919 (@TMaethner) May 5, 2025

Someone should start a go-fund me to buy Cigars for every LEO who wants one after an immigration raid. https://t.co/NYQbeK9hZk — PatriotHotwife (@PatriotHotwife) May 5, 2025

Uncover that man's address! So I can send him a box of those. — AmpuTe𝕏an (@AmpuTexan) May 5, 2025

The DHS officer will have free cigars for quite a while if he wants to take anybody up on their offers!