CNN Celebrates Cinco de Mayo by Saying Mexicans Canceled Parties Fearing ICE Deportations...
That's How the Cookie Crumbles: Girl Scout Sales Tumble to Decade Low Amid...
THIS Is What We Voted For: Team Trump Releases Two EXCELLENT Ads Promoting...
'Gretchen 2.0'! Watch DC Mayor Bowser Squirm While Trump Talks Deportations During NFL...
Happy CINCO DE-PORTO! Trump Reminds X He Is the MASTER Troll Retweeting This...
As a Catholic, Ted Lieu Has a Very Interesting Definition of What Does...
VIP
Congrats? If This Secular Talk Moron Was Trying to Post the Dumbest Tweet...
'Just Getting Started!' Dem Naysayers Play a Special Role In Pete Hegseth's First...
TICK TOCK, TISH! Letitia James Goes Straight-UP PSYCHOPATH Babbling About New Case Against...
Buh-BYE: DHS Announces New Self-Deportation Plan for Illegal Immigrants
Scott Jennings Uses the New York Times to Remind Democrats Who They REALLY...
Trump, Manhood, & the War on Art w/ Andrew Klavan
Meghan McCain Puts UBER-TROLL Morgan J. Freeman In His Place In VICIOUS Back...
VIP
AP Reports Trump's Secure Border Has Wrecked a Bustling Economy Biden Created (Guess...

Lefties Angered by Video of DHS Officer Lighting a Cigar After a Raid Makes X Users Want to Send Him More

Doug P. | 4:20 PM on May 05, 2025
Twitchy

Another day brings with it more stories and visuals guaranteed to infuriate those on the Left who don't like seeing what enforcing the law looks like (which is ironic because they mostly come from the party that liked to say "no one is above the law" until quite recently). 

Advertisement

This is the most recent example:

It shouldn't be surprising that the video has triggered some of the kinds of people who just a few years ago were calling to "defund the police."

Uh oh:

Suffice to say there was a bit of leftist anger in the replies and quote tweets of that, but meanwhile rational people don't mind at all. 

And it can't be called a "victory cigar" if we don't even know why he's smoking it. Maybe the officer does that frequently. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

In any case, X users would like to help the officer restock his humidor:

The DHS officer will have free cigars for quite a while if he wants to take anybody up on their offers!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
That's How the Cookie Crumbles: Girl Scout Sales Tumble to Decade Low Amid Ingredient Concerns, Pricing
Amy Curtis
THIS Is What We Voted For: Team Trump Releases Two EXCELLENT Ads Promoting 'Made In the USA' Economy
Grateful Calvin
TICK TOCK, TISH! Letitia James Goes Straight-UP PSYCHOPATH Babbling About New Case Against Trump (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Uses the New York Times to Remind Democrats Who They REALLY Are and It's PERFECTION
Sam J.
Happy CINCO DE-PORTO! Trump Reminds X He Is the MASTER Troll Retweeting This Famous Cinco de Mayo Post
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement