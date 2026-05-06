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Bills to Pay? Four Months Ago vs. Today: Megyn Kelly's Head-Spinning Shift on Radical Islam (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 10:10 AM on May 06, 2026
AP Photo

Megyn Kelly sure changes her tune really quickly. Let's take a look back at Megyn just 4 months ago.

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If Megyn was so wrong just four months ago, perhaps she isn't knowledgeable enough to speak on these issues and what she is now saying should be ignored. Megyn isn't a young woman, by far. How did she have such an 'epiphany' this quickly at her big age?

Megyn has many new Muslim supporters. What a shift.

Clearly, Megyn was never actually a conservative. She was just saying what she thought the audience wanted to hear. Now, she is trying to court a new audience. Wonder why?

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Apparently, Megyn has bills to pay and someone was willing to pay them.

That sounds like a Jezebel spirit.

Remember, it was just FOUR months ago she was saying something completely opposite of this.

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Perhaps Israel and the Jewish people are speaking out about this most because they have dealt with it quite frequently. They are surrounded by Muslim majority countries. They would know best the dangers the West faces.

Megyn is a useful one. 

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CONSERVATISM ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL MEGYN KELLY

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