Bills to Pay? Four Months Ago vs. Today: Megyn Kelly's Head-Spinning Shift on Radical Islam (WATCH)

Megyn Kelly sure changes her tune really quickly. Let's take a look back at Megyn just 4 months ago.

Quite the flip.



But, I mean, yeah.



If you devote your program to alienating conservatives, Trump supporters, and

Evangelical Protestants throughout the West, you’re likely to attract the opposite audience: progressives, Trump haters, and Islamists from the Third World. https://t.co/l9RWK2yDGm pic.twitter.com/T8frb5gqhf — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) May 6, 2026

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If Megyn was so wrong just four months ago, perhaps she isn't knowledgeable enough to speak on these issues and what she is now saying should be ignored. Megyn isn't a young woman, by far. How did she have such an 'epiphany' this quickly at her big age?

The growing rift in the right wing includes the realization that Islamophobia was manufactured and promoted in service of Zionism. So many in the comments are having a meltdown over this minor easing of full blown demonization. https://t.co/uNKOxl6Lzd — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) May 6, 2026

Megyn has many new Muslim supporters. What a shift.

Conservatives rolling out the red carpet for radical Islam is a blackpilling moment. These people don't care about the country or our future. They only care about themselves and growing their audiences, even if it means destroying the nation. https://t.co/Mj82GOc5Fz — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) May 6, 2026

Clearly, Megyn was never actually a conservative. She was just saying what she thought the audience wanted to hear. Now, she is trying to court a new audience. Wonder why?

Grifters found a market. Monetizable audiences are apparently fungible economic units to them. How about that. https://t.co/w6a0nMjYmy — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) May 6, 2026

Apparently, Megyn has bills to pay and someone was willing to pay them.

What she’s admitting here:



1. She and Tucker are replacing American viewers with Arab/Muslim viewers.

2. The Jews taught us to be afraid of Islam.

3. She hates being old and worships the youth market.

4. She holds not a single virtue - her worldview values market share only. https://t.co/9AgQF0ztMm — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) May 6, 2026

That sounds like a Jezebel spirit.

Maybe Megyn Kelly was "manipulated," as she puts it, by pro-Israel activists into embracing and even popularizing Islamophobia.



Of course, if that's true, then she must have had unbelievably poor judgement.



And if *that's* true, how can we be sure her judgement has improved? https://t.co/0PhfXh24kT — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) May 6, 2026

Remember, it was just FOUR months ago she was saying something completely opposite of this.

As someone who grew up practicing Muslim and left Islam years before I became pro-Israel, let me say this:



Megyn Kelly claiming “anti-Islam” sentiment is mostly manufactured by pro-Israel voices is nonsense.



This is NOT some recent political invention. It’s a legitimate,… https://t.co/lVrqKCkq2A — Sana Ebrahimi Ledene (@__Injaneb96) May 6, 2026

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Perhaps Israel and the Jewish people are speaking out about this most because they have dealt with it quite frequently. They are surrounded by Muslim majority countries. They would know best the dangers the West faces.

Muhammadans didn't conquer half of Europe without the help of fools pic.twitter.com/0F4juIOTPn — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) May 6, 2026

Megyn is a useful one.

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