Scott Jennings Reacts to Indiana’s RINO Redistricting Bloodbath, Dems Psaki and Buttigieg Cry Over It

Tuesday’s Republican State Senate primary in Indiana was a bloodbath as fed-up MAGA voters aimed an electoral elephant gun at several RINOs. Five of seven GOP incumbents who refused to redistrict the state in Republicans’ favor were shot down.

Advertisement

Many credit President Donald Trump's endorsements for the night’s results. (READ)

President Trump has SUCCESSFULLY primaried out 5 RINO Indiana State Senators, of 7 races where he endorsed against incumbents who blocked redistricting+1 other Trump candidate won in an open Senate seat to replace a RINO One district is headed to RECOUNT territory and is way too close to call. INDIANA IS MAGA COUNTRY! Trump went against the Indiana RINO machine! These traitors to the movement HELPED Democrats in the midterms — and paid the price.

Here’s a video flashback to the redistricting vote that spelled many incumbents’ doom on Tuesday night. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump has SUCCESSFULLY primaried out 5 RINO Indiana State Senators, of 7 races where he endorsed against incumbents who blocked redistricting



+1 other Trump candidate won in an open Senate seat to replace a RINO 👏🏻



One district is headed to RECOUNT… pic.twitter.com/xOsMY6GPhb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 6, 2026

Tonight’s election in Indiana better be awake up for Republicans on Capitol Hill.. we are not f*****g around with Rinos anymore.. you either back us and back Trump or we will vote your a** out in a heartbeat. The line has been drawn we will send your a** to the breadlines. — Libtard Tear Hunter 🇺🇸 (@libtardtearhunt) May 6, 2026

MAGA voters are tired of milquetoast Republicans, who wither before radical Democrats.

On CNN, Republican commentator Scott Jennings weighed in on the Indiana primary races that caused so many RINOs to fall. (WATCH)

Trump cleaned up in Indiana State Senate primary tonight. @VanJones68 and I analyze & debate presidents getting involved in state level redistricting matters on @cnn pic.twitter.com/LutBmNpX4h — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 6, 2026

Nice job calling Van Jones out over Barack Obama.



Jones went with the mindless “oh that’s different” cop-out. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 6, 2026

Van Jones wasn’t the only leftist upset at the results.

Democrats Jen Psaki and Pete Buttigieg both had a huge case of the sads over on MS NOW. (WATCH)

Jen Psaki and Mayor Pete from Indiana are sad that the Republicans in his state who “stood up to Trump” lost their seats.



They lament how much better the world of politics could be if all Republicans could just be more like those Republicans. pic.twitter.com/gINu3Mt012 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 6, 2026

They stood up to the president that the people elected, which is why they are no longer elected. it’s not about them. It’s not about you @PeteButtigieg. It’s about we the people. You clearly don’t understand that. Which is why you no longer have a job. — IRGO (@IRGO_2A) May 6, 2026

Advertisement

Voters are furious at Republicans who refuse to back Trump’s agenda and don't fight to keep states red.

Posters say Democrats love Republicans in name only (RINOs) for very obvious reasons.

Well, now "those Republicans" are more like Pete and gang...out of office. — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) May 6, 2026

“We loved the Republicans who did what Democrats wanted, why can’t they all be like that??" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 6, 2026

“I like republicans when they are democrats” — Nevervotingdemocratagain (@NevervotingDem) May 6, 2026

MAGA is the opposite. They despise Republicans who are just thinly disguised Democrats. It’s open season on RINOs. They'd better get on the MAGA bandwagon, or they’ll find themselves kicked out of office like several Indiana RINOs experienced Tuesday night.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.