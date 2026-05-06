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Scott Jennings Reacts to Indiana’s RINO Redistricting Bloodbath, Dems Psaki and Buttigieg Cry Over It

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on May 06, 2026
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Tuesday’s Republican State Senate primary in Indiana was a bloodbath as fed-up MAGA voters aimed an electoral elephant gun at several RINOs. Five of seven GOP incumbents who refused to redistrict the state in Republicans’ favor were shot down.

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Many credit President Donald Trump's endorsements for the night’s results. (READ)

President Trump has SUCCESSFULLY primaried out 5 RINO Indiana State Senators, of 7 races where he endorsed against incumbents who blocked redistricting+1 other Trump candidate won in an open Senate seat to replace a RINO One district is headed to RECOUNT territory and is way too close to call.

INDIANA IS MAGA COUNTRY! Trump went against the Indiana RINO machine!

These traitors to the movement HELPED Democrats in the midterms — and paid the price.

Here’s a video flashback to the redistricting vote that spelled many incumbents’ doom on Tuesday night. (WATCH)

Tonight’s election in Indiana better be awake up for Republicans on Capitol Hill.. we are not f*****g around with Rinos anymore.. you either back us and back Trump or we will vote your a** out in a heartbeat.

The line has been drawn we will send your a** to the breadlines.

— Libtard Tear Hunter 🇺🇸 (@libtardtearhunt) May 6, 2026

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MAGA voters are tired of milquetoast Republicans, who wither before radical Democrats.

On CNN, Republican commentator Scott Jennings weighed in on the Indiana primary races that caused so many RINOs to fall. (WATCH)

Van Jones wasn’t the only leftist upset at the results.

Democrats Jen Psaki and Pete Buttigieg both had a huge case of the sads over on MS NOW. (WATCH)

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Voters are furious at Republicans who refuse to back Trump’s agenda and don't fight to keep states red.

Posters say Democrats love Republicans in name only (RINOs) for very obvious reasons.

MAGA is the opposite. They despise Republicans who are just thinly disguised Democrats. It’s open season on RINOs. They'd better get on the MAGA bandwagon, or they’ll find themselves kicked out of office like several Indiana RINOs experienced Tuesday night.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP INDIANA REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY

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