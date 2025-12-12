Jasmine Crockett Says She’ll Impose ‘Ethics Guidelines’ on Supreme Court Justices If Elect...
Scott Jennings: Ruthless Dems Aim to Destroy Weak Republicans After Indiana Redistricting Fail

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on December 12, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Republican commentator Scott Jennings is sounding the alarm for his party to take the utter ruthlessness of the Democrat Party seriously. Democrats are not wringing their hands over their political choices. They’re out for blood and won’t hesitate to play dirty (and deadly) to regain power. He said this Thursday night on CNN after Indiana Republicans foolishly voted not to redistrict their state to create two more red districts.

Here’s more. (READ)

Scott Jennings demands weak Republicans WAKE UP after Indiana redistricting fails“

Compared to Democrats, Republicans are rookies when it comes to gerrymandering — see: Indiana. But the party better WAKE UP to the absolute ruthlessness that awaits if Democrats regain control!”

He’s right.

GET TOUGH, GOP. Trump WARNED you.

Here’s Jennings on CNN with Kaitlan Collins. (WATCH)

Of course he is.

While Republicans squander easy chances to increase their numbers in Congress, Democrats are using every institution and violent foot soldier at their disposal to advance their leftist agenda.

Republicans, stop worrying about what the party that wants to wipe you off the face of the Earth thinks.

Commenters are noticing that many Republican officials seem to have an aversion to winning. Their voters are tired of the constant self-sabotage.

Old guard Republicans foolishly believe that MAGA will be satisfied with a return to the days of George W. Bush.

The Democrats would love that, too. They prefer the weak-willed GOP of old and will immediately get to work persecuting the MAGA upstarts. Posters see it.

If Democrats regain power, they will push through everything they need to never lose power again. We know this because they’ve articulated several times. This is not the time for spineless, get-along Republicans.

