Scott Jennings: Ruthless Dems Aim to Destroy Weak Republicans After Indiana Redistricting Fail

Republican commentator Scott Jennings is sounding the alarm for his party to take the utter ruthlessness of the Democrat Party seriously. Democrats are not wringing their hands over their political choices. They’re out for blood and won’t hesitate to play dirty (and deadly) to regain power. He said this Thursday night on CNN after Indiana Republicans foolishly voted not to redistrict their state to create two more red districts.

Here’s more. (READ)

Scott Jennings demands weak Republicans WAKE UP after Indiana redistricting fails“ Compared to Democrats, Republicans are rookies when it comes to gerrymandering — see: Indiana. But the party better WAKE UP to the absolute ruthlessness that awaits if Democrats regain control!” He’s right. GET TOUGH, GOP. Trump WARNED you.

Here’s Jennings on CNN with Kaitlan Collins. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Scott Jennings demands weak Republicans WAKE UP after Indiana redistricting fails



“Compared to Democrats, Republicans are rookies when it comes to gerrymandering — see: Indiana. But the party better WAKE UP to the absolute ruthlessness that awaits if Democrats regain… pic.twitter.com/zLQno4LG8G — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2025

The rookie tag doesn’t only apply to gerrymandering. — Patricia Duncan (@Patrici14666938) December 12, 2025

He is absolutely right! — Barbara Town (@BarbaraSTo88567) December 12, 2025

Of course he is.

While Republicans squander easy chances to increase their numbers in Congress, Democrats are using every institution and violent foot soldier at their disposal to advance their leftist agenda.

Democrats play color revolution while Republicans play parliamentary procedure. They weaponize courts, bureaucrats and street mobs, then call it “democracy.”



This is not normal politics, it is regime warfare. Treat it like that or get steamrolled. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) December 12, 2025

Winning is the only thing that matters now. Whatever it takes.....no Mitt Romney 'nice" nonsense. Just win, baby.... — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) December 12, 2025

Republicans, stop worrying about what the party that wants to wipe you off the face of the Earth thinks.

Commenters are noticing that many Republican officials seem to have an aversion to winning. Their voters are tired of the constant self-sabotage.

There is something in members of the GOP that refuse to use the power when they have it. It makes absolutely no sense. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 12, 2025

Scott the Republicans are not going to wake up, they think they are still playing the old boys game, and the Democrats are not. It's going to be a tough lesson. — JP (@JP41776) December 12, 2025

Old guard Republicans foolishly believe that MAGA will be satisfied with a return to the days of George W. Bush.

The Democrats would love that, too. They prefer the weak-willed GOP of old and will immediately get to work persecuting the MAGA upstarts. Posters see it.

I see Years of impeachments, lawfare, an end to the Filibuster, re-creation of D. Of Ed., Court packing, inflation, & Pain for our country, if they should 'regain' power. Love em or hate em, we Have to vote in a Bigger majority House & Senate for the next decade starting Now. — Nan (@NannyBananna) December 12, 2025

They are going to come for every single republican and Trump voter, donor, and supporter. Then the border is going to be wide open again for good. Don’t believe me? Just wait. — David Elam (@davidelam871e) December 12, 2025

I now believe IMHO that if and when democrats get back in power, they will never again be out of power. Flooding the country with illegal violent criminals was only the tip of the iceberg. — Dave (@7FlyOverCountry) December 12, 2025

If Democrats regain power, they will push through everything they need to never lose power again. We know this because they’ve articulated several times. This is not the time for spineless, get-along Republicans.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

