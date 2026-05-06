Trump's UFO Disclosure Just Got Real: Patel Says Files Are Ready – Memes Explode

FBI Director Kash Patel has confirmed the Trump Administration is set to release the UFO files very soon.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirms UFO files have been delivered for release. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 6, 2026

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Maybe these files will explain the existence of Tim Walz and why people think Zohran Mamdani is a capable person.

The mentally ill are going to have an absolute field day with this https://t.co/B2162gJMnY — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 6, 2026

But enough about the Left ...

I’m hearing that some are from Uranus. https://t.co/LdrbNcK0a1 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 6, 2026

The jokes write themselves.

Make sure all the adults who live in their Mom's basements have plenty of snacks.

Here we f'ing go. What happens from here is anyone's guess. https://t.co/PVtJombswc — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) May 6, 2026

Probably not much.

More or Less Than 58.5 days (Independence Day) until the files are released? @PrizePicks https://t.co/JJ6bn8njEi — Mikey V. (@BeardownCuz) May 6, 2026

Place your bets.

No, I’m not going pay any attention to this. It’s all fake. https://t.co/RUQoLDCWic — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) May 6, 2026

There are dissenters in the comments who are less than excited.

This is going to be a huge letdown or they're not going to release them. Get ready for it. https://t.co/aWzeOrSqFW — Wade 🐊 McClusky (@WMcluskey) May 6, 2026

A huge letdown is the best bet.

Keep reading your Bibles and praying, people.

It's a tough crowd.

POV: The UFO files after release to the public pic.twitter.com/qgTxoIzpwS — DOC 👑 (@KingVictor501) May 6, 2026

Everyone keep these two links handy, it could pop off any day https://t.co/Ai8LhzJE22 — Not Op Cue (@NotOpCue) May 6, 2026

These files will be incredible. Humanity has been waiting for this moment for hundred of years. 👽🛸 pic.twitter.com/5XNikCKsji — Nitor (@Nit0r) May 6, 2026

Thank you Trump, all will be revealed. pic.twitter.com/OPZyGK9v6b — Heartlandism (@heartlandism) May 6, 2026

He already walked among us.

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