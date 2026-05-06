Trump's UFO Disclosure Just Got Real: Patel Says Files Are Ready – Memes Explode

FBI Director Kash Patel has confirmed the Trump Administration is set to release the UFO files very soon.
FBI Director Kash Patel confirms UFO files have been delivered for release.— Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 6, 2026
Maybe these files will explain the existence of Tim Walz and why people think Zohran Mamdani is a capable person.
The mentally ill are going to have an absolute field day with this https://t.co/B2162gJMnY— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 6, 2026
But enough about the Left ...
I’m hearing that some are from Uranus. https://t.co/LdrbNcK0a1— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 6, 2026
The jokes write themselves.
https://t.co/kdX8NtGbk2 pic.twitter.com/ZkHmn1rEd3— vittorio (@IterIntellectus) May 6, 2026
Make sure all the adults who live in their Mom's basements have plenty of snacks.
https://t.co/M0BS9WywsW pic.twitter.com/ZHQXzHnRUV— Kaleb (@KalebPrime) May 6, 2026
Here we f'ing go. What happens from here is anyone's guess. https://t.co/PVtJombswc— AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) May 6, 2026
Probably not much.
Here we go again https://t.co/2L3tUg2UnV pic.twitter.com/wXarY6SrP5— John (Anarcho Cat) (@anarcho_cat) May 6, 2026
More or Less Than 58.5 days (Independence Day) until the files are released? @PrizePicks https://t.co/JJ6bn8njEi— Mikey V. (@BeardownCuz) May 6, 2026
Place your bets.
https://t.co/gYOKZN0rPZ pic.twitter.com/WpMLt8mpcq— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐞 (@TheFarRightSide) May 6, 2026
No, I’m not going pay any attention to this. It’s all fake. https://t.co/RUQoLDCWic— memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) May 6, 2026
There are dissenters in the comments who are less than excited.
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https://t.co/gzQKf0W4dc pic.twitter.com/wW37cZlNAc— ⨀ (@wjfm21) May 6, 2026
This is going to be a huge letdown or they're not going to release them. Get ready for it. https://t.co/aWzeOrSqFW— Wade 🐊 McClusky (@WMcluskey) May 6, 2026
A huge letdown is the best bet.
Oh heck yeah! Here we go! NO REGERTS! https://t.co/jt9koigwxb pic.twitter.com/FsyzxQF29P— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 6, 2026
May 6, 2026
Keep reading your Bibles and praying, people.
~yawn~— Happy Granddadddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddd (@PlotWeaver) May 6, 2026
Promises bore me. pic.twitter.com/xpcCzdjWev
It's a tough crowd.
POV: The UFO files after release to the public pic.twitter.com/qgTxoIzpwS— DOC 👑 (@KingVictor501) May 6, 2026
Everyone keep these two links handy, it could pop off any day https://t.co/Ai8LhzJE22— Not Op Cue (@NotOpCue) May 6, 2026
These files will be incredible. Humanity has been waiting for this moment for hundred of years. 👽🛸 pic.twitter.com/5XNikCKsji— Nitor (@Nit0r) May 6, 2026
Thank you Trump, all will be revealed. pic.twitter.com/OPZyGK9v6b— Heartlandism (@heartlandism) May 6, 2026
He already walked among us.
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