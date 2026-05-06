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Trump's UFO Disclosure Just Got Real: Patel Says Files Are Ready – Memes Explode

justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 AM on May 06, 2026
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

FBI Director Kash Patel has confirmed the Trump Administration is set to release the UFO files very soon.

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Maybe these files will explain the existence of Tim Walz and why people think Zohran Mamdani is a capable person.

But enough about the Left ...

The jokes write themselves.

Make sure all the adults who live in their Mom's basements have plenty of snacks.

Probably not much.

Place your bets.

There are dissenters in the comments who are less than excited.

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A huge letdown is the best bet.

Keep reading your Bibles and praying, people.

It's a tough crowd.

He already walked among us. 

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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FBI KASH PATEL TIM WALZ TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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