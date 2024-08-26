WOOF! Why Lie About THIS?! Tim Walz's LATEST Whopper of a Lie Should Absolutely Put Him IN the Doghouse

We've learned Tim Walz is a liar.

We've learned Tim Walz is a fake.

We've learned Tim Walz is a fraud.

And now we're learning that Tim Walz can't even tell the truth about the simplest things, including his dog Scout. What, did PR come back and say the original dog wasn't polling well? We just don't get this one. Then again, we don't really get lying about ANY of the things Tim has lied about.

This is bonkers:

Yes, this is Tim Walz tweeting about his dog Scout. Only problem is that these are two completely different dogs. pic.twitter.com/NkRgbQQm76 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 26, 2024

Cripes.

You can’t make this up.



I can’t wait for the press to say “Yes Tim Walz has multiple dogs named scout and this is why that’s normal” — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) August 26, 2024

Should probably point out there is a Community Note on this post claiming one was Scout and the other was Scout at a dog park and Tim is hanging with another dog ...

HA HA HA HA

It's all so damn predictable.

This can't be real? Tell me it's not? 😬 — Kristen Faiola (@KristenFaiola) August 26, 2024

Scout no longer identifies as a black dog — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 26, 2024

And now, we're officially dead. Just so you all know.

The man literally lies about everything. — Greymane (@BranwynGreymane) August 26, 2024

Everything.

Were they rentals? — 𝙊𝙗𝙣𝙤𝙭𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 Perry (@ObnoxiousFumes2) August 26, 2024

HA!

Ok, to be fair there is video of Tim at the dog park ... see, we're fair.

On his IG this is a video of his dog “Scout”playing with another dog at the dog park. The dog in the second picturepic.twitter.com/kVhIvyMmlS — 🌸🌸 (@Graciethebrand) August 26, 2024

But still.

Heh.

