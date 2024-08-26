Legal Immigrant Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons SCHOOLING Chris Hayes on the Electoral...
WOOF! Why Lie About THIS?! Tim Walz's LATEST Whopper of a Lie Should Absolutely Put Him IN the Doghouse

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on August 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

We've learned Tim Walz is a liar.

We've learned Tim Walz is a fake.

We've learned Tim Walz is a fraud.

And now we're learning that Tim Walz can't even tell the truth about the simplest things, including his dog Scout. What, did PR come back and say the original dog wasn't polling well? We just don't get this one. Then again, we don't really get lying about ANY of the things Tim has lied about.

This is bonkers:

Cripes.

Should probably point out there is a Community Note on this post claiming one was Scout and the other was Scout at a dog park and Tim is hanging with another dog ... 

HA HA HA HA

It's all so damn predictable.

And now, we're officially dead. Just so you all know.

Everything.

HA!

Ok, to be fair there is video of Tim at the dog park ... see, we're fair.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
But still.

Heh.

=======================================================================

