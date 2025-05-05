Judge Boasberg Could Get to Choose Next US Attorney of DC if Senate Doesn't Act

Casting for Hollywood Bowl Production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Is FAR MORE Offensive...
Brett T. | 4:45 PM on May 05, 2025
Diego M. Radzinschi/ALM via AP

You all know Judge James Boasberg by now, obviously. He's the activist judge who ordered the administration to turn around those planeloads of Venezuelan gang members bound for El Salvador and return them to the United States.

Here's the bad news: If the Senate doesn't confirm President Trump's nominee for U.S. Attorney for D.C., Ed Martin, by May 20, Boasberg gets to make the appointment. The problem is that there's a handful of Republican senators who have said they'll oppose Martin's confirmation.

… nation’s capital. The Senate MUST CONFIRM ED Martin, NOW!

There's no room for fooling around here. So, who is holding up the confirmation?

This is President Trump’s nominee for DC’s Top Prosecutor. If these Senators delay Ed Martin’s confirmation for just 15 more days, the worst judge in the district, Judge Boasberg, will select DC’s prosecutor rather than the President we voted for. 

We need immediate action from these 5 Senators, public statements from them if there is some explanation we’re not being told or if this information is incorrect (in which case I will happily retract and update this post), and primaries for them if indeed they run out the clock with no public explanation and instead hand the DC justice system over to its most corrupted judge.

Sen Thom Tillis reportedly opposes Martin because he supports January 6 prisoners.

A Republican majority is once more ready to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Do these RINOs want to get primaried?

***

