Judge Boasberg Could Get to Choose Next US Attorney of DC if Senate Doesn't Act

You all know Judge James Boasberg by now, obviously. He's the activist judge who ordered the administration to turn around those planeloads of Venezuelan gang members bound for El Salvador and return them to the United States.

Advertisement

Here's the bad news: If the Senate doesn't confirm President Trump's nominee for U.S. Attorney for D.C., Ed Martin, by May 20, Boasberg gets to make the appointment. The problem is that there's a handful of Republican senators who have said they'll oppose Martin's confirmation.

🚨ATTENTION: The deadline to confirm Ed Martin as President Trump’s pick for U.S. Attorney for D.C. is May 20th.



If not confirmed by then, Rogue Activist Judge Boasberg will make the appointment.



Senate must confirm him ASAP. pic.twitter.com/cXDliPpkMj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 4, 2025

🚨 IMPORTANT 🚨



If Ed Martin, acting US Attorney of DC is not confirmed by the Senate Republicans before May 20th, radical Judge Boasberg gets to choose his replacement



If the Senate GOP doesn’t confirm Ed in the next two weeks, we will have a Trump hating US Attorney in the… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 4, 2025

… nation’s capital. The Senate MUST CONFIRM ED Martin, NOW!

The DC swamp remains protected in part because Ed Martin is not confirmed and Ed Martin is not confirmed because red state republican senators are stopping him.



So we can’t drain the DC swamp because red state republicans are too lazy and stupid to vote in primaries. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 5, 2025

The deadline for this is tomorrow.



Due to Senate rules, either he gets noticed tomorrow for a Judiciary Committee vote Thursday (they need 3 days notice) or he cant make it to floor by May 20.



Let President Trump pick his DC USA not Boasberg. https://t.co/OCwe5O3oCW — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) May 5, 2025

There's no room for fooling around here. So, who is holding up the confirmation?

Cassidy, Cornyn, Tillis, Collins are the holdups. Collins isn’t going to flip before the other 3. I will be pushing a call for action on these other 3 tomorrow. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 4, 2025

Based on conversations I am hearing in DC, the blocking points for @USAEdMartin’s confirmation are currently 5 REPUBLICAN Senators:

- Susan Collins @SenatorCollins

- Thom Tillis @SenThomTillis

- John Cornyn @JohnCornyn

- Bill Cassidy @SenBillCassidy

- Mitch McConnell… https://t.co/fJUB0x0SmK — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) May 5, 2025

This is President Trump’s nominee for DC’s Top Prosecutor. If these Senators delay Ed Martin’s confirmation for just 15 more days, the worst judge in the district, Judge Boasberg, will select DC’s prosecutor rather than the President we voted for. We need immediate action from these 5 Senators, public statements from them if there is some explanation we’re not being told or if this information is incorrect (in which case I will happily retract and update this post), and primaries for them if indeed they run out the clock with no public explanation and instead hand the DC justice system over to its most corrupted judge.

Sen Thom Tillis reportedly opposes Martin because he supports January 6 prisoners.

CONFIRMATION: Republican Senator Thom Tillis is opposing Ed Martin’s nomination as a result of his support for January 6th political prisoners. Tillis wanted them to rot in jail for life. pic.twitter.com/kKTqqhbgpY — @amuse (@amuse) April 30, 2025

Advertisement

Yet another reason for North Carolina to get rid of @SenThomTillis. — Ernest T Bass (@ErnestT93474353) May 5, 2025

Thom Tillis sucks so bad.



Ashamed he’s my Senator. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 1, 2025

Tillis needs a primary — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 30, 2025

Tillis needs to go. — rmack2x (@rmack2x) May 1, 2025

Hey @JohnCornyn, your reelection is on the line. Texans are scrutinizing your every vote and action. Vote wisely. We won't forget your choices at the ballot box. — Mariana (@1836_1845) May 4, 2025

@JohnCornyn better figure it out. At this point, he really doesn't have much to lose. I'd vote for a blue-haired, foaming at the mouth, liberal transvestite, before I threw away another vote on Cornyn. — YankeeDoodle907 (@YankeeDoodle907) May 5, 2025

Senate better step up. Boasberg can't be calling the shots in D.C. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) May 5, 2025

Good grief. Same ol’ cast of characters minus Murkowski. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 5, 2025

RINO roadblocks again. Why elect Trump if GOP won't back his picks? Primaries are overdue. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) May 5, 2025

A Republican majority is once more ready to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Do these RINOs want to get primaried?

***