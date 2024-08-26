Holy TONE-DEAF Batman! Kerry Kennedy Learns the HARD Way Putting Party Over Family Is NOT a Great Look

'She Has Not Said That': Tom Cotton OBLITERATES Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on August 26, 2024
Meme

Since 2016, we have heard the phrase 'put country over party' from snotty, miserable, self-important Never Trumpers who can't quite seem to figure out that voting for and supporting Democrats who will absolutely destroy the country morally, ethically, and economically is maybe not such a great idea.

Yup, we thought that was pretty bad.

But someone putting their party over family?

C'mon.

Kerry Kennedy is so angry at her brother for endorsing and aligning with Trump that she is cutting him off.

That makes her an a-hole.

Watch this:

We are disgusted with her for putting politics over her family.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

What happened to white liberal women? Serious question ... then again, maybe we don't want to know.

A Kennedy, that's who.

Someone really should get this broad a mirror.

Maybe two.

