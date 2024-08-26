Holy TONE-DEAF Batman! Kerry Kennedy Learns the HARD Way Putting Party Over Family Is NOT a Great Look

Since 2016, we have heard the phrase 'put country over party' from snotty, miserable, self-important Never Trumpers who can't quite seem to figure out that voting for and supporting Democrats who will absolutely destroy the country morally, ethically, and economically is maybe not such a great idea.

Yup, we thought that was pretty bad.

But someone putting their party over family?

C'mon.

Kerry Kennedy is so angry at her brother for endorsing and aligning with Trump that she is cutting him off.

That makes her an a-hole.

Watch this:

Kerry Kennedy: I am disgusted by my brother’s obscene embrace of Donald Trump. And I completely disavow and dissociate myself from Robert Kennedy Jr. and his flagrant efforts to desecrate my father's memory. pic.twitter.com/iW8pmRQRdn — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2024

We are disgusted with her for putting politics over her family.

.@Acyn Kerry Kennedy should be ashamed of herself for putting the Party above the family and for her blind loyalty to the Party! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) August 25, 2024

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

Did anyone in the kennedy clan "disavow and disassociate" from teddy when he let Mary Jo die in that Oldsmobile? — Me (@Keefer1958) August 25, 2024

Didn’t she used to be married to Andrew Cuomo? Did she never meet her uncle Ted? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) August 25, 2024

Kerry, like many liberal women, is a weak minded individual. Easily manipulated by those who she has "trusted" her entire life & having to admit to HERSELF, that she put her trust in the wrong people is just too painful to accept.

Plus, sibling dynamics are not always lovey… — Miss Robin 🎙 (@MissRobinAustin) August 25, 2024

What happened to white liberal women? Serious question ... then again, maybe we don't want to know.

Your father and uncle were killed for standing up to the establishment that you now love. They would be ashamed. — The Average American (@TAAtoday) August 25, 2024

What kind of sick person attacks family like that over political disagreements? Attacks like this make RFK look better, not worse — Make America Free Again (@TErickson87) August 25, 2024

A Kennedy, that's who.

Her father stood firm free speech, extraction from feign wars, for the Constitution, for children yet somehow this most unsisterly person chooses to stand against her father, her brother.

Disgusting embarrassment to the Kennedy family. — Gary Doyle (@GetInTheGame18) August 25, 2024

Kerry Kennedy

A useless loser that never accomplished anything except grifting off her last name

What's disgusting is selling out for $$ over Country — JoeMomma (@JoeMommalikedit) August 25, 2024

Someone really should get this broad a mirror.

Maybe two.

