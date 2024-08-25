Oh, Honey, NO! Lefty Broad DRAGGED So Much for CUH-RAZY Lie About NC...
Got Some 'SPLAININ' to Do! Lincoln Project's 2024 Election Financials are SUPER Damning...
We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt,...
Here's RFK Jr. Explaining EXACTLY What MAGA Means and It's GREAT (No Wonder...
Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if...
Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump...
'Bag of Human Debris' Bradley Whitford Goes Full SEXIST Attacking RFK Jr's WIFE...
Obvious Post/Tweet Script Dropping RIGHT After Trump/Kennedy Alignment Tells Us Democrats...
Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a...
Rolling Stone Has a Galactically Dumb Explanation for Nobody Watching Woke Star Wars
Rashida Tlaib Says It Was Racist of the DNC Not to Have a...
Jonathan Chait Says Kamala Harris Gave the Best Acceptance Speech Ever Seen
No One Votes for the Second Banana: If Tim Walz Is Most Popular...
The Left Loses It as New York Times Piece Says 'Joy Is Not...

'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on August 25, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Many Twitchy readers are here because they are interested in knowing what is happening on Twitter/X BUT they don't really want to be a part of the platform for one reason or another. Hey, we get it. Twitter/X can be a lot, even though it is far improved under Elon Musk's ownership. We bring this up because this editor's name on Twitter is, The FOO and as you may or may not know, the Foo Fighters have been throwing a fit because Trump used one of their songs when RFK Jr. came out on stage.

Advertisement

They've even threatened to SUE the bad orange man for using their music claiming they did not give him permission.

There's just one problem with that claim ... 

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

Of course, what makes this funnier for this editor is plenty of people are mocking the Foo Fighters asking them who TF is Foo and why are they fighting him/her/it ... etc.

Ahem.

Ok, so it actually means UFOs but this is way funnier, right?

We'll take that Dave Grohl over the Dave Grohl whining about their song being used EVEN THOUGH THEY BOUGHT THE RIGHTS.

Recommended

We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt, Degenerate' Democrats and WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

Good question.

Yeah, we're going to say no. 

Heh.

=======================================================================

Related:

Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if Kamala Wins in November

Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump Winning in 2024 (Watch)

'Bag of Human Debris' Bradley Whitford Goes Full SEXIST Attacking RFK Jr's WIFE Over Trump Endorsement

Obvious Post/Tweet Script Dropping RIGHT After Trump/Kennedy Alignment Tells Us Democrats ARE Scared

Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a Boss Is Anything BUT Joyful

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS ELON MUSK TRUMP 2024 ELECTION ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt, Degenerate' Democrats and WOW
Sam J.
Sarah Palin Lights Rick Wilson Up Over His Sudden Concern Over Attacking the Children of Politicians
Aaron Walker
Here's RFK Jr. Explaining EXACTLY What MAGA Means and It's GREAT (No Wonder the Left Is So Mad)
Amy Curtis
Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if Kamala Wins in November
Sam J.
Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump Winning in 2024 (Watch)
Sam J.
Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a Boss Is Anything BUT Joyful
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt, Degenerate' Democrats and WOW Sam J.
Advertisement