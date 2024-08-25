'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL

Many Twitchy readers are here because they are interested in knowing what is happening on Twitter/X BUT they don't really want to be a part of the platform for one reason or another. Hey, we get it. Twitter/X can be a lot, even though it is far improved under Elon Musk's ownership. We bring this up because this editor's name on Twitter is, The FOO and as you may or may not know, the Foo Fighters have been throwing a fit because Trump used one of their songs when RFK Jr. came out on stage.

Advertisement

Let us be clear. pic.twitter.com/gexHWjPMYh — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 24, 2024

They've even threatened to SUE the bad orange man for using their music claiming they did not give him permission.

There's just one problem with that claim ...

So the Trump campaign actually did have the appropriate license and @foofighters are just either completely unaware about their own music licensing agreements or intentionally being disingenuous. https://t.co/Pxu3FOE18w pic.twitter.com/3yDQTk8LYx — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 25, 2024

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

Of course, what makes this funnier for this editor is plenty of people are mocking the Foo Fighters asking them who TF is Foo and why are they fighting him/her/it ... etc.

What is this foo that they are fighting for? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2024

Ahem.

Ok, so it actually means UFOs but this is way funnier, right?

Flashback (2017) >>>



„Dave Grohl on Trump supporters at Foo Fighters shows: 'We play to everyone'



"Music is something that can bring two opposite sides of the spectrum into the same arena," Grohl says“ pic.twitter.com/w2rpWjmbNv — _horizont_ (@hori_____zont) August 25, 2024

We'll take that Dave Grohl over the Dave Grohl whining about their song being used EVEN THOUGH THEY BOUGHT THE RIGHTS.

Why do bands almost always give in to the peer pressure? — Gene 1968 (@nelmagene2010) August 25, 2024

Good question.

I wonder if any of the controlled media articles will be retracted with an apology..... pic.twitter.com/UoZDvxKjPZ — IrishBred v2 (@paulmccabeusa) August 25, 2024

Yeah, we're going to say no.

Heh.

=======================================================================

Related:

Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if Kamala Wins in November

Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump Winning in 2024 (Watch)

'Bag of Human Debris' Bradley Whitford Goes Full SEXIST Attacking RFK Jr's WIFE Over Trump Endorsement

Obvious Post/Tweet Script Dropping RIGHT After Trump/Kennedy Alignment Tells Us Democrats ARE Scared

Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a Boss Is Anything BUT Joyful

=======================================================================