'Bag of Human Debris' Bradley Whitford Goes Full SEXIST Attacking RFK Jr's WIFE Over Trump Endorsement

Bradley Whitford plays a lot of villains and jerks in his movies ... pretty sure it's because the guy is a literal villain and jerk.

Yes, yes it he is being typecast.

Advertisement

Must be nice for him to get a role and just play himself. See 'Revenge of the Nerds 2'. See 'Billy Madison'.

Seems this boil on the butt of humanity is not doing well with RFK's choice to endorse Trump, so he went after his wife.

Classy.

Hey @CherylHines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights. Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage. https://t.co/DrhXY3npcF — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 24, 2024

Told you guys, he sucks.

You’re an unctuous little man who speaks like someone who wants to be thought clever but doesn’t have writers to provide the actual content — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) August 25, 2024

Hey you're the complete asshole who divorced his wife over text. You are an insanely bad person! Like, actual squishy bag of human debris! Great work! — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) August 25, 2024

Ahem.

Ok Scientologist — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 25, 2024

Oof, really?

Well, that would explain a lot.

Speaking of examples for kids when Trump is preventing kids from death.



Hey kids, don’t murder babies.



Yeah such a bad example. — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) August 24, 2024

Horrible even.

You're the one assaulting a woman right now Bradley. You are a vile misogyinst pig — Pericles 'Perry' Abbasi (@ElectionLegal) August 24, 2024

Now now, calling him a vile misogynist pig is an insult to other vile misogynist pigs.

Your party gave a big finger to primary voters and installed a moron that may be elected if you can keep her hidden until Election Day — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) August 25, 2024

But you know, RFK Jr. bad! TRUMP BAD.

=======================================================================

Related:

Obvious Post/Tweet Script Dropping RIGHT After Trump/Kennedy Alignment Tells Us Democrats ARE Scared

Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a Boss Is Anything BUT Joyful

Violate 1st Amendment Rights Much? Eric Swalwell TORCHED for Trying to Get Journo FIRED for Wrong Speak

Backfire to End ALL Backfires! Hillary Clinton Posts Kamala Pic That ACTUALLY Makes Her Look Creepy AF

'You're KILLING Us!' SCARY, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows Us ANOTHER Not-So-Joyful Side of Tim Walz

=======================================================================