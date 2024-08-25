'Bag of Human Debris' Bradley Whitford Goes Full SEXIST Attacking RFK Jr's WIFE Over Trump Endorsement

Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on August 25, 2024
AP Photo/Reed Saxon

Bradley Whitford plays a lot of villains and jerks in his movies ... pretty sure it's because the guy is a literal villain and jerk. 

Yes, yes it he is being typecast.

Must be nice for him to get a role and just play himself. See 'Revenge of the Nerds 2'. See 'Billy Madison'. 

Seems this boil on the butt of humanity is not doing well with RFK's choice to endorse Trump, so he went after his wife.

Classy.

Told you guys, he sucks.

Ahem.

Oof, really?

Well, that would explain a lot.

Horrible even.

Now now, calling him a vile misogynist pig is an insult to other vile misogynist pigs.

But you know, RFK Jr. bad! TRUMP BAD.

=======================================================================

