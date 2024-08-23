Violate 1st Amendment Rights Much? Eric Swalwell TORCHED for Trying to Get Journo FIRED for Wrong Speak

Here we go again. Seems this Reed Galen person wants to get a journalist fired for something he said on Twitter. Now, whether or not you agree with what he said is irrelevant. The fact Galen thinks it's appropriate to target him this way to punish him for wrong speak is the point.

I want everyone to call the newsroom at @newstalk1130 in Milwaukee and ask them if @JayWeber3 represents their values.



414-545-8900 #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/uyrbbZQyN3 — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) August 23, 2024

And it only gets worse.

A representative of the government openly trying to get a journo fired for something he wrote. Now, we are certainly not Constitutional experts by any means BUT this sounds kinda sorta like a violation of this journo's First Amendment rights.

Do it for Gus. If this election has shown anything, the reign of bullies is over. https://t.co/mirkiYlO49 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 23, 2024

Do what for Gus? Get a journo fired for saying something you disagree with?

Tell us again who the bullies are, Eric.

Hm, where was this energy for Rittenhouse, or the little boy with Chiefs colors on his face, or the smiling kid who was being harassed by that retarded Native American? I won’t go after this kid, but you democrats are hypocrites. — Kodiak Bear (@KingKodiakBear) August 23, 2024

Authoritarian hypocrites at that.

Say the bullies. pic.twitter.com/WNjeAOMT2A — one (doge)coin to rule them all. (@dane_hidden) August 23, 2024

Seriously.

Let's not forget Tim's angry yank of Gus's arm we all saw in real-time last night. Again, not so much the yank itself (people are claiming he was too close to the equipment) but the look on Walz's face when he did it. There was real anger there.

Walz is a horrible POS to treat his intellectually impaired son this way. If he does this in public imagine what he does to him in private pic.twitter.com/Lw52vLR6gQ — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) August 23, 2024

Wow, a sitting US congressperson participating in an online lynch mob of a US citizen. — Julinda Lace (@JulindaLace) August 23, 2024

Right? There's probably something in there that says this is a big no-no.

Just sayin'.

You realize that, as a sitting member of Congress, this is a flagrant violation of the first amendment, right? — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 23, 2024

We're willing to bet he does not realize that because he's not the brightest crayon in the box.

