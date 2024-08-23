So Who Was the Super-Secret Special Guest?
America's DAD?! ANGRY Look on Tim Walz's Face As He YANKS His Son's Arm on DNC Stage Says SO Much (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:15 AM on August 23, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Last night as the joyful Democratic National Convention where joyful Kamala Harris and joyful Democrats joyfully babbled on about how much they hate everyone who doesn't joyfully unify with them came to a joyful end, Americans were privy to something from Tim Walz that didn't look at all joyful.

In fact, it looked angry and even cruel.

He clearly didn't think we'd see it but someone caught this interaction ... and it's honestly a little scary.

Watch this:

Please note, we are in no way attacking or picking on Gus Walz, it's not his fault his dad grabbed his arm and yanked him into place in that way. We had to watch the video more than once to truly see Walz's face as he yanked his son around on that stage.

It wasn't joyful or folksy in the least.

He was angry.

He was maybe even enraged.

He was definitely NOT America's dad in that moment.

This makes all of the smiling, and dancing, and leg-kicking, and JOY seem super forced and even faked ... 

Considering what we know about Walz and his background of lies, what else is he hiding? 

***

