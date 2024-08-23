America's DAD?! ANGRY Look on Tim Walz's Face As He YANKS His Son's Arm on DNC Stage Says SO Much (Watch)

Last night as the joyful Democratic National Convention where joyful Kamala Harris and joyful Democrats joyfully babbled on about how much they hate everyone who doesn't joyfully unify with them came to a joyful end, Americans were privy to something from Tim Walz that didn't look at all joyful.

In fact, it looked angry and even cruel.

He clearly didn't think we'd see it but someone caught this interaction ... and it's honestly a little scary.

Watch this:

MUST WATCH: Is it just me or did Tim Walz aggressively yank his son last night on stage?



Seems like he could be a very different person behind closed doors… pic.twitter.com/Csuw92XTFF — Sophie Louise Delquié (@SophieDelquie) August 23, 2024

Please note, we are in no way attacking or picking on Gus Walz, it's not his fault his dad grabbed his arm and yanked him into place in that way. We had to watch the video more than once to truly see Walz's face as he yanked his son around on that stage.

It wasn't joyful or folksy in the least.

He was angry.

He was maybe even enraged.

He was definitely NOT America's dad in that moment.

That's the universal grab saying "Shut up and pretend that you're happy!" — The Pentagon (@The__Pentagon) August 23, 2024

You are absolutely right. That is a very angry man. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 23, 2024

This Walz dude is a POS. Wow. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 23, 2024

This makes all of the smiling, and dancing, and leg-kicking, and JOY seem super forced and even faked ...

Considering what we know about Walz and his background of lies, what else is he hiding?

***

