Hooked on Phonics: Mississippi's Education Reform Pays Off As It Leads Nation In NAEP Test Scores

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on April 08, 2025
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The Left likes to pretend red states are backward, uneducated enclaves of MAGA-hat wearing Nazis. They'll tell you all day long how they are smarter, morally superior, and just plain better people than folks in flyover country.

Except we've seen what happens in blue cities and blue states, and it's not superior to anyone or anything.

So it's going to really tick off the Left when they see that Mississippi is leading the way when it comes to test scores:

And Oregon is dead last.

Oregon did away with testing and graduation requirements in the name of 'equity', which just means every kid who comes out of Oregon's public schools is equally illiterate.

This is the way.

Of course the Left jumps right to 'racism' when they read 'adjusted for demographics.'

But there's an answer:

So, essentially, the demographics are now the same, thus verifying the results.

The goal of that was to undermine children's ability to read. The Left has claimed for a while now that reading is 'white supremacy', after all.

All of this.

Phonics-based reading instruction is vital.

Correct. 'Equitable' education that lowers standards help no one.

This is so important.

It can be done.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Tags: EDUCATION MISSISSIPPI PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL TESTING

