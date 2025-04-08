Hooked on Phonics: Mississippi's Education Reform Pays Off As It Leads Nation In NAEP Test Scores

The Left likes to pretend red states are backward, uneducated enclaves of MAGA-hat wearing Nazis. They'll tell you all day long how they are smarter, morally superior, and just plain better people than folks in flyover country.

Except we've seen what happens in blue cities and blue states, and it's not superior to anyone or anything.

So it's going to really tick off the Left when they see that Mississippi is leading the way when it comes to test scores:

Mississippi has the best demographic-adjusted NAEP (4th & 8th grade) scores now



The "Mississippi Miracle" started in 2012 when the Republican governor/legislature introduced phonics-based instruction and began to hold back ~10% of 3rd graders per year who fail a reading test pic.twitter.com/BYtlXePzRd — Arjun Panickssery (@panickssery) April 7, 2025

And Oregon is dead last.

In contrast, Oregon, with the lowest demographic-adjusted scores, has a Board of Education that has indefinitely "paused" since 2020 the use of any standardized test as a graduation requirement



Most of this stuff isn't rocket science — Arjun Panickssery (@panickssery) April 7, 2025

Oregon did away with testing and graduation requirements in the name of 'equity', which just means every kid who comes out of Oregon's public schools is equally illiterate.

Never thought I'd say this unironically, but Well Done Mississippi! — GruntDoc (@gruntdoc) April 8, 2025

This is the way.

Of course the Left jumps right to 'racism' when they read 'adjusted for demographics.'

What kind of racism is “adjusted for demographics?” — Steely Dan Maximalist (e/decel) (@SteelyDanMxmlst) April 8, 2025

But there's an answer:

adjusts for gender, age, race, ethnicity, free and reduced-price lunch status, special-education status, and English-language-learner status — Arjun Panickssery (@panickssery) April 7, 2025

So, essentially, the demographics are now the same, thus verifying the results.

You can't teach reading in English without using phonics. I taught my profoundly autistic son how to read using phonics. It was madness when so many "educators" turned their backs on phonics. — McClarey (@McClarey2) April 8, 2025

The goal of that was to undermine children's ability to read. The Left has claimed for a while now that reading is 'white supremacy', after all.

The Mississippi Miracle is a blazing triumph of conservative grit—phonics and tough standards catapulted them to top NAEP scores, shredding liberal education dogma. Since 2012, GOP leadership held back 10% of failing 3rd graders, proving discipline beats coddling. Nationally, 65%… — Saggezza Eterna (@FinalTelegraph) April 8, 2025

All of this.

My West Virginia town had a state, teacher's college. We almost always had a student teacher in class. I think because of it we had phonics based reading & spelling taught. It's an automatic feature inside my head still.



Well, I also took the Evelyn Woodhead Sped Redding course. https://t.co/8wkbCUiyES — TugboatPhil - American (@TugboatPhil) April 8, 2025

Phonics-based reading instruction is vital.

What a surprise! If a child can’t read by third grade, they’re doomed. Not holding kids back and not giving grades below a 50 are not helping students. https://t.co/mYBa6zXvqN — She questions everything (@Reunioninfrance) April 8, 2025

Correct. 'Equitable' education that lowers standards help no one.

Mississippi and Louisiana students are outperforming peers with a lot more resources and money because the public schools reintroduced phonics and stopped allowing kids to fail forwards. https://t.co/17yAFuSMB4 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 8, 2025

This is so important.

This is pretty incredible. Smart education reform drastically improved Mississippi's schools. https://t.co/HkjQouo2S4 — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 8, 2025

It can be done.

