Superhero Alert! Rep. Brittany Pettersen Heroically Changes Diapers and Chats with the NYT

justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on May 07, 2025
imgflip

Rep. Brittany Pettersen is still mad she can't collect six figures from American taxpayers and work from home. Today, her temper tantrum includes photographing herself changing her kid's diaper on the ground while in her Congressional office. Hopefully someone will build a statue in her honor. 

She is the first mother in history to work whilst also taking care of a baby so this really is photo worthy.

Women used to work in the fields with babies strapped to their backs. She needs to chill. 

She should start saving money now for that kid's therapy. 

How does your wife get her clicks, kudos and head pats, then? How is this possible?

Exactly. It's the second part that makes her unlikable. 

No.

Her loved ones need to check on her mental health.

Doing her job doesn't give her enough attention. 

She only cares about HER baby. Actually, she only cares about her own convenience. She wants to stay home because that would be easier for her. 

The only people who deserve a prize are the baby and her staff who have to put up with her.

Tags: BABY CONGRESS DEMOCRAT MOTHER

