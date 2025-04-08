Doctor Laments More Measles Deaths Under RFK’s ‘Leadership’

As Twitchy reported Monday, DNC chair Ken Martin accused Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of murder after two school-age children died during a measles outbreak in Texas that was most likely caused the the admission of millions of unvetted, unvaccinated illegal immigrants. "Robert Kennedy Jr. has murdered another child in Texas," Martin posted on X.

X set Martin straight, noting that Kennedy hadn't even been sworn in yet when the measles outbreak occurred and had posted on social media that the MMR vaccine was "the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles."

Though he didn't come right out and accuse Kennedy of murder, a doctor did note that we've had more measles deaths than over the last two decades under Kennedy's leadership.

"This isn't a coincidence"? So there's a direct link between Kennedy being sworn in and the two measles deaths in Texas?

The child who died of measles was school aged - they would have been of age to get the vaccine when Biden was president, so how is this RFK’s fault? Doctors posting outrageously dumb takes does nothing to bolster confidence in public health. https://t.co/2ZaMIiQy9Q — (Formerly) Brooklyn Mom (@graciefacelove) April 6, 2025

Critical thinking is dead. — UN CRPD Disability Rights Advocacy (@inclusion_in_fr) April 7, 2025

It's terrible how RFK Jr. went back in time and prevented children from being vaccinated. — GalosGann (@galos_gann) April 8, 2025

Please explain how this is RFK’s fault — J (@jbstenn) April 7, 2025

What does this have to do with HHS secretary? — Mike (@MichaelJames357) April 8, 2025

I guess RFK Jr. personally delivered measles to Texas.



Oh, wait, no, that was the illegal migrants entering Texas from Mexico.



Good work, "Doctor." — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) April 7, 2025

Kennedy visited West Texas on Sunday after the second death was reported and advocated for the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. "The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine," he said.

Yeah and Covid came from a wet market. I don’t believe woke doctors about anything. — nikitotit || ordinals.btc (@nikitottti) April 7, 2025

