JK Rowling: Girl Replaced on Cross Country Team by a Boy
More Than 900,000 Migrants Who Entered With CBP One App Told to Self-Deport
She Must Have a 'Colt' Following: We Saw This Half-Horse, Half-Human DJ, So...
Report: DHS Will Begin Fining Illegals for Refusing to Leave the Country
FAFO: Navy Vice Admiral Refused to Hang Portraits of Trump, Hegseth, Is Fired
VIP
The New York Times Believes All Our Kids Belong to Their Ideology
NYC's Criminal Justice Reform Results In Career Criminal Slashing Two Women With Broken...
USCCB Ends Grifting 'Refugee Resettlement' Partnership With Government
Hooked on Phonics: Mississippi's Education Reform Pays Off As It Leads Nation In...
The Great Unmasking: Straight Fire Thread Explains How Trump Helped Expose Politicians and...
Lincoln Project Troll Jeff Timmer Tries Dunking on Bev Vance's Decade of Sobriety...
He's a Soaring Eagle: CNN (Yes, THAT CNN) Admits Trump's Presidency Is ANYTHING...
Cat Got Your Tongue? Watch MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Choke As He Reports on...
President Trump Takes a Swipe at Joe Biden While Praising 'Beautiful, Clean Coal'

Doctor Laments More Measles Deaths Under RFK’s ‘Leadership’

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 08, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy reported Monday, DNC chair Ken Martin accused Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of murder after two school-age children died during a measles outbreak in Texas that was most likely caused the the admission of millions of unvetted, unvaccinated illegal immigrants. "Robert Kennedy Jr. has murdered another child in Texas," Martin posted on X.

Advertisement

X set Martin straight, noting that Kennedy hadn't even been sworn in yet when the measles outbreak occurred and had posted on social media that the MMR vaccine was "the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles."

Though he didn't come right out and accuse Kennedy of murder, a doctor did note that we've had more measles deaths than over the last two decades under Kennedy's leadership.

"This isn't a coincidence"? So there's a direct link between Kennedy being sworn in and the two measles deaths in Texas?

Recommended

FAFO: Navy Vice Admiral Refused to Hang Portraits of Trump, Hegseth, Is Fired
Brett T.
Advertisement

Kennedy visited West Texas on Sunday after the second death was reported and advocated for the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. "The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine," he said.

***

Tags: DOCTOR HHS TEXAS VACCINATIONS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FAFO: Navy Vice Admiral Refused to Hang Portraits of Trump, Hegseth, Is Fired
Brett T.
She Must Have a 'Colt' Following: We Saw This Half-Horse, Half-Human DJ, So Now You Have To
Grateful Calvin
The Great Unmasking: Straight Fire Thread Explains How Trump Helped Expose Politicians and Pundits
Amy Curtis
More Than 900,000 Migrants Who Entered With CBP One App Told to Self-Deport
Brett T.
Cat Got Your Tongue? Watch MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Choke As He Reports on Market Rebound
Amy Curtis
Hooked on Phonics: Mississippi's Education Reform Pays Off As It Leads Nation In NAEP Test Scores
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FAFO: Navy Vice Admiral Refused to Hang Portraits of Trump, Hegseth, Is Fired Brett T.
Advertisement