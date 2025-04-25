DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How Feds Funneled Trillions Through NGOs to Fund Anti...
But Will Disney Fire Him? Pedro Pascal Posts Hateful Comment on Instagram About...
Oh SNAP! Agriculture Secretary Announces Illegal Aliens no Longer Qualify for ‘Food Stamps...
VIP
Changing of the Guard? Chuck Schumer Drops 20 Points in Poll as Younger...
Hispanic American Woman Voices Anger with Democrat Party Championing Illegal Aliens Over H...
Roadside Distraction: Dem Frederica Wilson Does Bizarre Rant in Wooded Area Near Highway...
Legacy Media Devotes Hours to Defending an Illegal Alien but Mere Seconds to...
VIP
Judge Caught Housing an Alleged Tren de Aragua Member, Arrested
Rep. Ro Khanna Is Still Fighting to Cancel Student Debt
TPUSA Chapter Leader Punched, Spit On by Radical Leftist at West Chester University
More Details Released About Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s ‘Boss’
VIP
The Netflix Paradox
No Way: FBI Assesses That Venezuela Facilitating Migration of Gang Members to US
Camping World CEO Closes Greenville, NC Location Amid Ongoing American Flag Battle With...

'It's Kind of Insulting to Six Million Dead Jews': Bill Maher Fires Back at Larry David

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on April 25, 2025
Meme

It's a bit of a giveaway how completely bars-in-the-window crazy the left has gone in recent years that we find ourselves defending Bill Maher more often than we ever would have imagined. Maher is a pretty committed liberal, and always has been, so the fact that he is aghast at how far off the reservation everyone on the left has gone says a lot. 

Advertisement

It gets even more amusing when the subject is Donald Trump. Despite the increasing frequency of his lapses into sanity, Maher also has always had a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome and has often performed some impressive mental gymnastics to blame everything that's wrong with the world on Trump. 

But after Trump won the 2024 election, Maher did a pretty remarkable thing. He went to Washington to have dinner with the President, a man he hates. And he discovered that Trump was not, in fact, the Devil incarnate. Maher was very complimentary of the conversation the two had, and recognized many of the reasons Americans identify with him. 

This was heresy to the left, however, particularly Maher's Hollywood friends. Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David blasted Maher for his sacrilege with a satirical op-ed in the New York Times entitled 'My Dinner With Adolf.'

Oh, look. Another Hitler reference. How original. 

Yawn. 

Yesterday, Maher appeared on Piers Morgan's podcast and, as expected, Morgan asked him frequently about both the dinner and David's lame rebuke. Maher fired back at David by calling the Hitler reference what it was: boring, unoriginal, and predictable. 

Then he added another scalding retort for David, who is Jewish. Watch: 

Recommended

DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How Feds Funneled Trillions Through NGOs to Fund Anti-Trump Efforts
Sam J.
Advertisement

'The minute you play the Hitler card, you've lost the argument.'

This used to be universally understood, but again, the left has gone far too insane to recognize that anymore. They all love to openly call Trump Hitler these days. 

Kudos to Maher for reminding them how dumb and ineffective that is (not that they'll listen). 

They're also something worse for David, who used to be a very funny man. 

There's a reason that there is no such thing as woke comedy. David abandoned going for laughs and went for 'clapter' instead. 

Gutfeld usually nails these issues, and he did with this one, too.

Why are we not surprised? 

Advertisement

That's what we thought, as well. 

Maher also torched the Democrats' current state of being adrift, accurately placing responsibility for that on their catering to the most extreme left in their base. 

What? Democrats lost American voters when they said that men can have babies and play in women's sports? Their repeated refrain that 'Biden is sharp as a tack' didn't work the way they had planned? 

That's crazy talk! 

Maher and Morgan also discussed the irony of the left calling Trump Hitler while defending the Hamas terrorists who embrace Hitler's 'final solution' of wiping Jewish people off the face of the earth. 

Advertisement

It was a great conversation, but we shouldn't get too excited about Maher. 

Just in case anyone thought there might actually be a cure for TDS, rest assured, there is not. After defending his dinner with Trump and clapping back at David, Maher restated his commitment that he could still find a way to blame everything on Trump. He said that his day job is 'tearing him a new a**hole.' 

In other words, Maher is probably not going to be buying one of those 'Trump 2028' hats anytime soon. 

Still, we do enjoy his moments of sanity when he has them. If nothing else, they are a good reminder that if the left can go too crazy for a liberal, Hollywood, Trump-hating atheist like Bill Maher, they're not exactly going to be winning any swing states anytime soon. 

Tags: BILL MAHER HITLER PIERS MORGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How Feds Funneled Trillions Through NGOs to Fund Anti-Trump Efforts
Sam J.
But Will Disney Fire Him? Pedro Pascal Posts Hateful Comment on Instagram About J.K. Rowling
Grateful Calvin
Oh SNAP! Agriculture Secretary Announces Illegal Aliens no Longer Qualify for ‘Food Stamps’
Warren Squire
Hispanic American Woman Voices Anger with Democrat Party Championing Illegal Aliens Over Her
Warren Squire
Roadside Distraction: Dem Frederica Wilson Does Bizarre Rant in Wooded Area Near Highway as Cars Zip By
Warren Squire
More Details Released About Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s ‘Boss’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How Feds Funneled Trillions Through NGOs to Fund Anti-Trump Efforts Sam J.
Advertisement