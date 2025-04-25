'It's Kind of Insulting to Six Million Dead Jews': Bill Maher Fires Back at Larry David

It's a bit of a giveaway how completely bars-in-the-window crazy the left has gone in recent years that we find ourselves defending Bill Maher more often than we ever would have imagined. Maher is a pretty committed liberal, and always has been, so the fact that he is aghast at how far off the reservation everyone on the left has gone says a lot.

Advertisement

It gets even more amusing when the subject is Donald Trump. Despite the increasing frequency of his lapses into sanity, Maher also has always had a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome and has often performed some impressive mental gymnastics to blame everything that's wrong with the world on Trump.

But after Trump won the 2024 election, Maher did a pretty remarkable thing. He went to Washington to have dinner with the President, a man he hates. And he discovered that Trump was not, in fact, the Devil incarnate. Maher was very complimentary of the conversation the two had, and recognized many of the reasons Americans identify with him.

This was heresy to the left, however, particularly Maher's Hollywood friends. Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David blasted Maher for his sacrilege with a satirical op-ed in the New York Times entitled 'My Dinner With Adolf.'

Oh, look. Another Hitler reference. How original.

Yawn.

Yesterday, Maher appeared on Piers Morgan's podcast and, as expected, Morgan asked him frequently about both the dinner and David's lame rebuke. Maher fired back at David by calling the Hitler reference what it was: boring, unoriginal, and predictable.

Then he added another scalding retort for David, who is Jewish. Watch:

"It's kind of insulting to six million dead Jews..."



Bill Maher responds to Larry David's essay skewering his dinner with Trump - only on Uncensored.



Full interview going live in 15 minutes on the link below 👇



📺 https://t.co/K9W5IqsVPD@piersmorgan | @billmaher pic.twitter.com/sxuRLTaDti — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 24, 2025

'The minute you play the Hitler card, you've lost the argument.'

This used to be universally understood, but again, the left has gone far too insane to recognize that anymore. They all love to openly call Trump Hitler these days.

Kudos to Maher for reminding them how dumb and ineffective that is (not that they'll listen).

The Left's Hitler and/or Nazi references are predictable and boring. — I'mNotDavidFeherty (@tommyboy5665) April 24, 2025

They're also something worse for David, who used to be a very funny man.

The most striking thing about Larry David's essay was just how hacky and unfunny it was. — Jonathan (@Jon44444444) April 24, 2025

There's a reason that there is no such thing as woke comedy. David abandoned going for laughs and went for 'clapter' instead.

"The minute you play the Hitler card you've lost the argument". Agree. F Larry David. https://t.co/36U0McjPRB — Dana Bowling - Daily Dose of Dana (@imdanabowling) April 24, 2025

Greg Gutfeld put it perfectly:



"Calling someone Hitler has been reduced to nothing more than an insult for people the left doesn't like. It's now only slightly worse than being called a jerk." — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) April 24, 2025

Gutfeld usually nails these issues, and he did with this one, too.

Larry David STILL has not publicly said a word about October 7th, the hostages or Hamas. — Stop Uyghur Genocide (@UserrrNamezzz) April 25, 2025

Why are we not surprised?

Advertisement

Wow, things in media are bad when Bill Maher is one of the "grownups" in the room lol https://t.co/KU2fPUuwSh — MEAD The 4K💿 Master (Tom Connors) (@ThomasConnorsJr) April 24, 2025

That's what we thought, as well.

Maher also torched the Democrats' current state of being adrift, accurately placing responsibility for that on their catering to the most extreme left in their base.

"You lost everything with your stupid boutique issues... so now you have nothing."



Bill Maher says liberals should quit attacking Trump if they don't have the ammo to do it with.



📺 https://t.co/K9W5IqsVPD@piersmorgan | @billmaher pic.twitter.com/5Gtmd43xVp — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 24, 2025

What? Democrats lost American voters when they said that men can have babies and play in women's sports? Their repeated refrain that 'Biden is sharp as a tack' didn't work the way they had planned?

That's crazy talk!

Maher and Morgan also discussed the irony of the left calling Trump Hitler while defending the Hamas terrorists who embrace Hitler's 'final solution' of wiping Jewish people off the face of the earth.

'Play the Hitler card, but won't talk about the ones who are probably the most similar..'



Piers Morgan asks Bill Maher his thoughts on Larry David's silence on Hamas, after he criticised him for having dinner with Trump.



📺 https://t.co/K9W5IqsVPD@piersmorgan | @billmaher pic.twitter.com/S66UZ63uId — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 24, 2025

Advertisement

It was a great conversation, but we shouldn't get too excited about Maher.

Just in case anyone thought there might actually be a cure for TDS, rest assured, there is not. After defending his dinner with Trump and clapping back at David, Maher restated his commitment that he could still find a way to blame everything on Trump. He said that his day job is 'tearing him a new a**hole.'

In other words, Maher is probably not going to be buying one of those 'Trump 2028' hats anytime soon.

Still, we do enjoy his moments of sanity when he has them. If nothing else, they are a good reminder that if the left can go too crazy for a liberal, Hollywood, Trump-hating atheist like Bill Maher, they're not exactly going to be winning any swing states anytime soon.