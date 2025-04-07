Hello, Defamation! DNC Chair Ken Martin Says RFK Jr.'s at Fault for (Possible) Measles Death of TX Child

There has been an ongoing measles outbreak in Texas that started in late January. This writer will assert it's her belief that this is what happens when the government (thanks Biden-Harris!) lets unvetted, unvaccinated, and unfettered illegal immigrants cross our southern border.

It doesn't take much to connect the dots here, after all. One child has died, although reports are the child died from pneumonia or another respiratory illness and not measles. It's always sad, of course, when a child dies. This outbreak and those deaths are the fault of the people who left our borders open.

But DNC chair Ken Martin has a different villain in all this: HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert Kennedy Jr. has murdered another child in Texas. https://t.co/N1ZhZmPoKG — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) April 7, 2025

RFK Jr. wasn't even in office when the outbreak started.

More from Fierce Healthcare:

A second school-age child in Texas has died from measles amid a fast-growing, multistate outbreak that now totals more than 600 cases nationally. Texas' Department of State Health Services reported Sunday that a school-aged child who tested positive for measles was hospitalized in Lubbock and passed away Thursday from what the child’s doctors described as measles pulmonary failure. The child was not vaccinated and had no reported underlying conditions, state officials reported. The ongoing outbreak is centered in Texas' South Plains region. In late February, state health officials confirmed the death of an unvaccinated school-age child in west Texas. At the time, it was the first fatality from measles in the U.S. since 2015. This marks the third known measles-related death tied to this outbreak. An adult in New Mexico also is suspected of having died from measles, multiple media outlets reported.

This writer also recalls when Biden and Harris were pretty darned anti-vaccine, too.

I hope he sues your sorry a** for defamation — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) April 7, 2025

This is the dumbest f**king post on X this month... Congrats Ken. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 7, 2025

I remember when children were getting the measles in LA because rich Democrat Hollywood actresses were campaigning against vaccines. — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) April 7, 2025

A 'school- aged child' would have missed their MMR during the Biden administration, when the president was undermining people's trust in vaccines by passing arbitrary mandates and lying about the efficacy of Covid shots. That's more likely where the fault lies. — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) April 7, 2025

And the unfettered illegal immigration. Let's not forget that.

Democrats have decided to become the 20% Party. https://t.co/8bNppIKQnp — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 7, 2025

Hey Siri - how do I get sued out of existence? https://t.co/OOrt5XfEMz — 📽+🏈x🌴 (@HawaiiBrownsHui) April 7, 2025

So you mean Biden murdered Laken Riley, and all the others killed by illegals? You’re stupid! https://t.co/66ZRVzBD1n — Mary Bryant (@mwbryant47) April 7, 2025

There's also some skepticism that measles was the primary cause of death.

Incorrectly reported:

The child had already recovered from the measles

The child had a pre-existing condition who was misdiagnosed.

Had sepsis after suffering from chronic tonsillitis complicated by chronic mononucleosis..https://t.co/EDia54bdUw https://t.co/ZBeL6CAeYg — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) April 7, 2025

Would we be surprised media and the DNC Chair are lying about this?

