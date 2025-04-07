Anti-Science Worm John Oliver Takes the Time to Mansplain That Women's Sports Aren't...
Hello, Defamation! DNC Chair Ken Martin Says RFK Jr.'s at Fault for (Possible) Measles Death of TX Child

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 07, 2025
Meme screenshot

There has been an ongoing measles outbreak in Texas that started in late January. This writer will assert it's her belief that this is what happens when the government (thanks Biden-Harris!) lets unvetted, unvaccinated, and unfettered illegal immigrants cross our southern border.

It doesn't take much to connect the dots here, after all. One child has died, although reports are the child died from pneumonia or another respiratory illness and not measles. It's always sad, of course, when a child dies. This outbreak and those deaths are the fault of the people who left our borders open.

But DNC chair Ken Martin has a different villain in all this: HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Wow. What a despicable thing to say.

RFK Jr. wasn't even in office when the outbreak started.

More from Fierce Healthcare:

A second school-age child in Texas has died from measles amid a fast-growing, multistate outbreak that now totals more than 600 cases nationally.

Texas' Department of State Health Services reported Sunday that a school-aged child who tested positive for measles was hospitalized in Lubbock and passed away Thursday from what the child’s doctors described as measles pulmonary failure. The child was not vaccinated and had no reported underlying conditions, state officials reported.

The ongoing outbreak is centered in Texas' South Plains region. In late February, state health officials confirmed the death of an unvaccinated school-age child in west Texas. At the time, it was the first fatality from measles in the U.S. since 2015. This marks the third known measles-related death tied to this outbreak. An adult in New Mexico also is suspected of having died from measles, multiple media outlets reported.

This writer also recalls when Biden and Harris were pretty darned anti-vaccine, too.

So do we.

Oh, look at that.

All they do is lie.

It's not dumb, it's defamatory and a lie.

Jenny McCarthy has entered the chat.

And the unfettered illegal immigration. Let's not forget that.

Yes they have.

And it shows in their polling numbers.

This is a good way to do it.

No, no. That's (D)ifferent.

Because reasons.

There's also some skepticism that measles was the primary cause of death.

Would we be surprised media and the DNC Chair are lying about this?

No. Not at all.

Tags: CHILDREN DNC HHS TEXAS VACCINATIONS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

