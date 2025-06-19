Dodgers Swing and Miss with Virtue-Signaling Stunt, Fabricate ICE Raid Drama for Woke...
VIP
New York Is Spiraling. Socialist Mayors, Crying Candidates, and Total Chaos.

Looks Like 'No Kings' Tantrums and Taking the 20 Side of 80-20 Issues Isn't a Boon for Dem Fundraising

Doug P. | 5:13 PM on June 19, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Democrats have been doubling and tripling down on taking the crazy side of trans issues, including slamming a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling that upheld Tennessee's ban on "gender affirming care" for minors. The term "gender affirming care for minors" should be reported as "allowing kids under 18 to be mutilated," but then again we live in wild, Orwellian times. 

Then there were the "No Kings" protests around the country a few days ago. Many on the Left saw the start of something big developing as the result of a bunch of Democrats who didn't vote for Trump in the first place taking to the streets in mostly Dem cities:

"This is huge." Uh huh. 

We told you earlier that the Democrats are now playing the blame game and trying to figure out a way through their party's dysfunction (deciding to not be complete lunatics doesn't appear to be on the list of options). 

Add it all up and where is the DNC headed as it concerns fundraising? Apparently it's not going great: 

Are they going to borrow money and then hope some Dem president in the future "forgives" the loan?

But it seems to be official now: Democrats having fits on the street and staging PR stunts at ICE detention facilities while prioritizing criminal illegals doesn't seem to be drawing in new Democrat donors in large numbers: 

WOMP WOMP!

Maybe this has all been caused by climate change. 

Yeah, whatever happened with that?

In any case, pass the popcorn. 

