Looks Like 'No Kings' Tantrums and Taking the 20 Side of 80-20 Issues Isn't a Boon for Dem Fundraising

The Democrats have been doubling and tripling down on taking the crazy side of trans issues, including slamming a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling that upheld Tennessee's ban on "gender affirming care" for minors. The term "gender affirming care for minors" should be reported as "allowing kids under 18 to be mutilated," but then again we live in wild, Orwellian times.

Then there were the "No Kings" protests around the country a few days ago. Many on the Left saw the start of something big developing as the result of a bunch of Democrats who didn't vote for Trump in the first place taking to the streets in mostly Dem cities:

In America, we don’t have kings, we don’t have crowns, and the people will NEVER back down! pic.twitter.com/pC3Sa9IMEN — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) June 19, 2025

BREAKING: New reporting reveals internal panic inside the Trump Administration following the massive success surrounding the “No Kings” rallies and Trump’s potential decision to involve the U.S. in another foreign war. This is huge. — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) June 17, 2025

"This is huge." Uh huh.

We told you earlier that the Democrats are now playing the blame game and trying to figure out a way through their party's dysfunction (deciding to not be complete lunatics doesn't appear to be on the list of options).

Add it all up and where is the DNC headed as it concerns fundraising? Apparently it's not going great:

Democrats’ main fundraising committee so cash-strapped it’s considering borrowing money: ‘Really f–ked’ https://t.co/TsTh0OKC5A pic.twitter.com/RSuArtEqEP — New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2025

Are they going to borrow money and then hope some Dem president in the future "forgives" the loan?

But it seems to be official now: Democrats having fits on the street and staging PR stunts at ICE detention facilities while prioritizing criminal illegals doesn't seem to be drawing in new Democrat donors in large numbers:

Basically everyone on BlueSky: “No Kings was the most successful protest in history!”



Result: pic.twitter.com/MdGEeIOhUg — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 19, 2025

WOMP WOMP!

The USAID was their full time sugar daddy lol — Ju Pak (@mrssyc) June 19, 2025

Maybe this has all been caused by climate change.

But CNN told me Cory Booker’s speech energized the Democrats! https://t.co/y1civ6Epzp — 17BobTreyO 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️🇮🇱 (@TheRealDealMD) June 19, 2025

Yeah, whatever happened with that?

In any case, pass the popcorn.