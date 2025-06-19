Let Them Fight: DNC Dysfunction has Democrats Playing the Blame Game

WaPo Reporter Locks Down After Posting Coordinates of Iranian Missile Strikes in Israel
Eric V.
Eric V. | 4:00 PM on June 19, 2025
meme

Just a few short months ago, if you were to ask, most Democrats would have told you that the party hit rock bottom on election night. The humiliating defeat left Republicans in control of the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives. How could it possibly get worse than election night? 

It has gotten worse for Democrats since election night. As it turns out, November was the edge of the cliff, not the end of the fall. The party has continued to spiral downwards and has yet to hit that rocky bottom.

The party is fractured and struggles to find a cohesive message beyond 'WE HATE TRUMP!' Factions within the party are fighting for control. Some try to move the party back to the center while others try and push it even further to the left. DNC Chair Ken Martin is stuck in the middle of the tug-o-war just trying to hold it all together as it comes apart at the seams.

Over the last few weeks, the infighting at the DNC has become loud and public. David Hogg, who was supposed to be the Pied Piper that led Gen Z into the party tent, was unceremoniously removed from his co-chair position after clashing with Martin over a plan to primary sitting Democrats. The DNC's official reason for the co-chair revoting was a technicality in the party's election rules, but Hogg, who has always been more mouth than brain, was failing to tow the party line and had become a thorn in Martin's side. He had to go.

In the wake of Hogg's departure union leaders Randi Weingarten and Lee Saunders announced their resignations from the DNC, citing issues with leadership.

The internal turmoil at the DNC has been creating frustration among some Democrat lawmakers who took time away from their profanity-laced public tirades to express their disappointment with Martin and the National Committee.

Debbie Dingell:

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., told the Washington Post that there was "more division than unity" within the party.

 Dingell said the DNC needed to "do a better job of communicating with members and Democratic electeds and other members of our coalition," because it was "contributing to significant tension right now."

Mark Pocan:

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., also expressed frustration concerning the turmoil the DNC was causing the party.

"You really have to work hard to step in the pile of s--- that they’re stepping in," Pocan said of the drama at the DNC. "Like you literally would have to go directly towards a path to step in it, in order to make this be the news coming out of the DNC."

 Ro Khanna:

"Randi Weingarten, Lee Saunders, and David Hogg are critical voices in our party. They want a worker centered agenda with trade schools and support for collective bargaining," Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., told the Post. "They have called for a new generation of leaders. We need to be a big tent party that includes them."

Politico cited 'Anonymous Sources' within the DNC that called Martin 'Whiny' and 'Invisible.'

The embattled Martin has defended his position within the Committee.

Martin told the Washington Post that while others "want to create internal party drama," he was focused on his principles. 

"I know there is news of that these last few days. I just have to stay focused on my guiding principles and what we are trying to scale up so we can win again," he told the outlet.

"I ran and won the race for DNC chair to get the DNC out of DC — because too many people in DC want to point fingers, and play the blame game," Martin told Politico. "They want to win irrelevant arguments, with no strategy involved, but the one strategic thing that makes us relevant is winning elections. I was elected chair to help our party win again, and we are."

It should come as no surprise to Martin that he has become the focus of the Democrat's blame game. Under his leadership fundraising has tanked, Democrats are less popular than they have been in years, and the DNC is in complete disarray.

Maybe he should try growing a beard or something.

Incompetence, anger, and rage. With no message, no direction, and no idea how to fix it, they are turning on each other.

It's actually quite entertaining, So, sit back and enjoy the show.

Let them fight. 

