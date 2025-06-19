Dodgers Swing and Miss with Virtue-Signaling Stunt, Fabricate ICE Raid Drama for Woke...
New York Is Spiraling. Socialist Mayors, Crying Candidates, and Total Chaos.

WaPo Reporter Locks Down After Posting Coordinates of Iranian Missile Strikes in Israel

Brett T. | 4:45 PM on June 19, 2025
Journalism meme

We went to Evan Hill's X account to check out his biography, but it turns out his posts are protected. The Washington Post reporter's posts were public earlier, and Eyal Yakoby took some screenshots showing Hill posting the exact coordinates of Iranian missile strikes in Israel. 

The Washington Post's biography of Hill says he's shared in several Pulitzers and was the lead reporter on the investigation into the Biden administration's drone strike in Afghanistan that killed 10 civilians, including children. We're not sure what award he's shooting for now by posting coordinates.

… why is he doing this?

CC @JeffBezos @BillAckman

Whatever his reasons, you have to be a follwer to receive coordinates now because he's locked down his X account. Why would he do that?

***

Tags:

IRAN ISRAEL WASHINGTON POST

