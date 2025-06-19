WaPo Reporter Locks Down After Posting Coordinates of Iranian Missile Strikes in Israel

We went to Evan Hill's X account to check out his biography, but it turns out his posts are protected. The Washington Post reporter's posts were public earlier, and Eyal Yakoby took some screenshots showing Hill posting the exact coordinates of Iranian missile strikes in Israel.

Washington Post reporter is posting the exact coordinates of Iranian missile strikes on Israel.



There is no journalistic value to this, he’s doing it because it helps Iran. I’m sure his reporting isn’t bias whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/WS8Ki8aZiO — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 19, 2025

The Washington Post's biography of Hill says he's shared in several Pulitzers and was the lead reporter on the investigation into the Biden administration's drone strike in Afghanistan that killed 10 civilians, including children. We're not sure what award he's shooting for now by posting coordinates.

The guy who used to work for Al Jazeera but now works for WaPo is posting the exact coordinates of successful Iranian missile strikes in Israel after Israel warned not to do this because it helps Iran to configure their missile accuracy.



The coordinates are not relevant news, so… pic.twitter.com/Xdy1NMbHtf — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 19, 2025

… why is he doing this? CC @JeffBezos @BillAckman

@JeffBezos, you might want to take a look at this. You've got an employee helping with the targeting of Iranian missiles. — DeedleFake (@DeedleFake) June 19, 2025

I don’t remember ever seeing something like this before. Posting coordinates is outrageous. — David Cohen 🎗️ (@dcohen22) June 19, 2025

He's a spotter for the Iranians?! — Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) June 19, 2025

My husband (retired LTC) says the reporter is acting as an artillery spotter, helping the Iranians adjust fire. — DingBoomBang 🇺🇸 (@DingBoomBang) June 19, 2025

💯 that’s what he’s doing — DMcP92 (@DMcP92) June 19, 2025

No sense tagging his bosses. If he's acting as a spotter for Iran to help them zero in their bombardment, then he is fair game as a spy and this a target for @IDF . — Mr. Crow (@Crowesq) June 19, 2025

He's literally artillery spotting - this is wild. — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser_) June 19, 2025

He's taking activist journalism to the next level — Laura ביחד ננצח (@LauraTzion) June 19, 2025

Whatever his reasons, you have to be a follwer to receive coordinates now because he's locked down his X account. Why would he do that?

***