Karoline Leavitt Proves Team Biden's Efforts to Blame Trump and GOP for the Open Border Were HUGE Lies

During the four years that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were in office, the White House spin on border security went from "the border is secure" to "the border is mostly secure." Then, when that ended up being an obvious untruth, Team Joe wound up going with "OK the border isn't secure but that's because of Trump and the Republicans."

Flashback: Democrats Say They Can't Do Anything To Secure Border Without A Bill From Congress pic.twitter.com/u8wHl0MRgb — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) March 7, 2025

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt has shredded those claims on multiple occasions, and today she brought with her fresh data proving that, no, a "border bill" wasn't needed in order to stem the flow of illegals, just a new president. Watch:

🚨@PressSec drops some CRAZY border numbers:



- 93% DECREASE of illegal crossings from May 2024-May 2025



- ZERO illegal aliens were released into our country in May 2025 0️⃣



Thank you for securing our border, @POTUS 👏 pic.twitter.com/abmInuMBdP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 19, 2025

Again we see that Biden, Harris, Mayorkas and the Democrats' attempts to blame Trump and Republicans were, just like everything else they say, total lies.

Just goes to show you these past presidents just accepted or wanted the illegal crossings https://t.co/FiLKUBkKDy — ms state (@msstate9) June 19, 2025

Before even taking office Biden invited people to illegally "surge to the border" and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was nothing more than a Walmart greeter of sorts waving people on into the U.S. by the millions and millions. The country's still dealing with the tragic fallout from the disastrous Biden years.