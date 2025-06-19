Jasmine Crockett's Train Wreck Interview Was a Disaster
VIP
Guess Why ICE Might Not Be Able to Deport This Illegal Alien (and...
They REALLY Do Hate Taxes! Historic Depiction of Revolutionary War Most HILARIOUS Thing...
Dem Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump Supporters 'Mentally Ill' and Then Immediately Calls for...
SaViNg DeMoCrAcY! Newly Dropped Emails Show Just How DESPERATE Biden Admin Was to...
Dem Who DIVORCED His 'Could Give Birth Any Day' Wife DRAGGED for Using...
New York Is Spiraling. Socialist Mayors, Crying Candidates, and Total Chaos.
Jake Tapper Continues to Lie About the Legacy Media’s CHOICE to Cover Up...
VIP
Pro-Aborts Claim the Worst Thing That Could Happen Is If Preemie Chance SURVIVES...
Here's an Inside 'View' of How Gretchen Whitmer REALLY Felt During Trump's Oval...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Says People Who Follow the Law Should Be Allowed...
Heap Big WHOOPED! Megyn Kelly ENDS Elizabeth Warren for Weeping OPENLY After SCOTUS...
Hey Look! We've Finally Found Something California Dems Do NOT Want to Spend...
Triple-Dipped in PSYCHO! Shawn Farash TROUNCES Candace Owens for Giving REALLY Dumb Advice...

Karoline Leavitt Proves Team Biden's Efforts to Blame Trump and GOP for the Open Border Were HUGE Lies

Doug P. | 2:34 PM on June 19, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

During the four years that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were in office, the White House spin on border security went from "the border is secure" to "the border is mostly secure." Then, when that ended up being an obvious untruth, Team Joe wound up going with "OK the border isn't secure but that's because of Trump and the Republicans."

Advertisement

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt has shredded those claims on multiple occasions, and today she brought with her fresh data proving that, no, a "border bill" wasn't needed in order to stem the flow of illegals, just a new president. Watch: 

Again we see that Biden, Harris, Mayorkas and the Democrats' attempts to blame Trump and Republicans were, just like everything else they say, total lies. 

Recommended

They REALLY Do Hate Taxes! Historic Depiction of Revolutionary War Most HILARIOUS Thing You'll See Today
Sam J.
Advertisement

Before even taking office Biden invited people to illegally "surge to the border" and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was nothing more than a Walmart greeter of sorts waving people on into the U.S. by the millions and millions. The country's still dealing with the tragic fallout from the disastrous Biden years. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They REALLY Do Hate Taxes! Historic Depiction of Revolutionary War Most HILARIOUS Thing You'll See Today
Sam J.
Dem Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump Supporters 'Mentally Ill' and Then Immediately Calls for Bipartisanship
Warren Squire
SaViNg DeMoCrAcY! Newly Dropped Emails Show Just How DESPERATE Biden Admin Was to Get Rid of Trump
Sam J.
An Unhinged Elizabeth Warren Gave Pete Hegseth a GREAT Opportunity to Point Out the MANY Dem Failures
Doug P.
Dem Who DIVORCED His 'Could Give Birth Any Day' Wife DRAGGED for Using Pregnancy to Fear-Monger Medicaid
Sam J.
Here's an Inside 'View' of How Gretchen Whitmer REALLY Felt During Trump's Oval Office Media 'Trap' (Vid)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

They REALLY Do Hate Taxes! Historic Depiction of Revolutionary War Most HILARIOUS Thing You'll See Today Sam J.
Advertisement