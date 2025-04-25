Roadside Distraction: Dem Frederica Wilson Does Bizarre Rant in Wooded Area Near Highway as Cars Zip By

On Thursday, it looked like Democrat Representative Frederica Wilson pulled over on the side of the road, grabbed a lectern, and decided to do an impromptu rant. It was truly a bizarre sight. Of course, she started rambling off things a Republican would never get away with, including calling on supporters to ‘threaten’ those on the other side of the political aisle.

Check her out. (WATCH)

.@RepWilson tells supporters to call and "threaten" Republican members of Congress and that we need an "uprising" because criminal illegals are being deported. pic.twitter.com/Q6qnAI6Ezp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 24, 2025

Why is she doing a presser from the woods? — ragekage (@KG76554) April 24, 2025

Is she talking to those trees or those cars driving by, lol? — Mountain Dreams (@MountainDreams7) April 24, 2025

If a regular citizen set up a lectern in an overgrown lot by the side of the road and dressed as the Easter bunny to give a speech they would be taken to a medical facility that could help them. — Not Éamon deValera (@feckingm) April 24, 2025

We think she’s talking to the squirrels because what she's saying is nuts. Yes, we’ve got dad jokes for days.

Commenters are still trying to figure out why she picked that particular wooded spot for her madness.

What is this?! Where is she?! What is that outfit?! Who is she talking to out by the electric pole?! Did they drop a pin to the location or did they just tell everybody “take a left at the big chicken and go down 4 electric poles, we are setup in the weeds” — SaveOurWorldPlease (@B_FettDaVet) April 24, 2025

Typical bizarre behaviour. Did she pull over on the side of the road to pee & then decided to do a speech? She better check herself for ticks afterwards.

Wingnut. — Kelly Girl 🇨🇦🇺🇸🍻😎🍎 (@kelly_cascadden) April 24, 2025

Buahahahahhahah!!! I hope she wakes up in the middle of the night with dozens of chigger bites, itching so bad she can't sleep the rest of the night. — Jay Lawson (@LawsonJay) April 24, 2025

We can hope. But we bet an aide replaced her normally pungent perfume with Deep Woods OFF!

Some commenters wonder why we didn’t hear the delightful jingling of handcuffs in the video.

How about arresting her for making threats against Congress members? — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 24, 2025

Can't.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it. — Some Farker (@SomeFarker) April 24, 2025

Can you imagine if the role was reversed and Republicans were out there saying that right now it would be the top story on every channel — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) April 24, 2025

If a regular citizen said this they’d be jailed. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 24, 2025

The Democrats are telling you who they are. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 24, 2025

Experience tells us nothing is going to happen to Wilson. We’re just wondering when her next roadside distraction will occur.