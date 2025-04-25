VIP
Changing of the Guard? Chuck Schumer Drops 20 Points in Poll as Younger...
Hispanic American Woman Voices Anger with Democrat Party Championing Illegal Aliens Over H...
Legacy Media Devotes Hours to Defending an Illegal Alien but Mere Seconds to...
VIP
Judge Caught Housing an Alleged Tren de Aragua Member, Arrested
Rep. Ro Khanna Is Still Fighting to Cancel Student Debt
TPUSA Chapter Leader Punched, Spit On by Radical Leftist at West Chester University
More Details Released About Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s ‘Boss’
VIP
The Netflix Paradox
No Way: FBI Assesses That Venezuela Facilitating Migration of Gang Members to US
Camping World CEO Closes Greenville, NC Location Amid Ongoing American Flag Battle With...
VIP
The Squad’s Contemptible Clowns (Sans AOC) Keep Humiliating America on the World Stage
Watch as President Trump Signs a Wounded Veteran's Prosthetic Leg
'He Doesn't Have the Balls!' U.K. Conservative Party Leader WRECKS Prime Minister Starmer...
Amy McGrath Says the Military Going Green Will Save Lives on the Battlefield

Roadside Distraction: Dem Frederica Wilson Does Bizarre Rant in Wooded Area Near Highway as Cars Zip By

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:40 AM on April 25, 2025
AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File

On Thursday, it looked like Democrat Representative Frederica Wilson pulled over on the side of the road, grabbed a lectern, and decided to do an impromptu rant. It was truly a bizarre sight. Of course, she started rambling off things a Republican would never get away with, including calling on supporters to ‘threaten’ those on the other side of the political aisle.

Advertisement

Check her out. (WATCH)

We think she’s talking to the squirrels because what she's saying is nuts. Yes, we’ve got dad jokes for days.

Commenters are still trying to figure out why she picked that particular wooded spot for her madness.

Recommended

More Details Released About Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s ‘Boss’
Brett T.
Advertisement

We can hope. But we bet an aide replaced her normally pungent perfume with Deep Woods OFF!

Some commenters wonder why we didn’t hear the delightful jingling of handcuffs in the video.

Experience tells us nothing is going to happen to Wilson. We’re just wondering when her next roadside distraction will occur. 

Tags: CARS CRAZY DEMOCRAT FLORIDA FUNNY ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More Details Released About Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s ‘Boss’
Brett T.
Hispanic American Woman Voices Anger with Democrat Party Championing Illegal Aliens Over Her
Warren Squire
Camping World CEO Closes Greenville, NC Location Amid Ongoing American Flag Battle With City Council
Amy Curtis
Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and HOO BOY That Was ... Dumb
Sam J.
'He Doesn't Have the Balls!' U.K. Conservative Party Leader WRECKS Prime Minister Starmer Over Gender
Amy Curtis
Well well WELL, This Little Arrangement Between the Vindman Brothers Sure Looks SHADY AF
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
More Details Released About Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s ‘Boss’ Brett T.
Advertisement