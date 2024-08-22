Oh WOW, LOL! The Hill Tries Deleting YUGELY Embarrassing Error About Tim Walz BUT We Got It (Screenshot)

The GOP Must Not Allow Kamala and Tim to Cosplay as Change Agents
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on August 22, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Awww, would you look at that? The Hill covered Tim Walz's wife and son being emotional at the DNC as he took the stage last night which would be all fine and good IF they hadn't already posted this with a huge and embarrassing error.

An error that makes us wonder if they know something we don't know.

This was not the original tweet:

THIS one was.

They tried deleting it.

You all know the rules about tweets/posts - they are forever because someone, somewhere is always faster than you are. And too funny, calling his wife his ex-wife.

Ouch.

HAAAAAAA

They're working so hard to make Tim Walz relatable and real and folksy and 'America's Dad,' that it's hard to keep what's real and what's fake separate in their empty little noggins. And we can see it for ourselves in posts like that one. It's like Dana Bash talking about Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff giving 'soft' men a place to belong, appealing to them and their low testosterone. This was The Hill trying to prop Walz up by showing his 'ex-wife' was happy for him or something.

All they really did was embarrass themselves ... and Walz.

***

Tags: THE HILL TIM WALZ

