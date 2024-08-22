Oh WOW, LOL! The Hill Tries Deleting YUGELY Embarrassing Error About Tim Walz BUT We Got It (Screenshot)

Awww, would you look at that? The Hill covered Tim Walz's wife and son being emotional at the DNC as he took the stage last night which would be all fine and good IF they hadn't already posted this with a huge and embarrassing error.

Advertisement

An error that makes us wonder if they know something we don't know.

This was not the original tweet:

Tim Walz’s wife, Gwen, and his son, Gus, were emotional as the Minnesota governor took the DNC stage Wednesday evening.



Follow live: https://t.co/S2pqjBhjyl pic.twitter.com/GynYaZyRaz — The Hill (@thehill) August 22, 2024

THIS one was.

They tried deleting it.

You all know the rules about tweets/posts - they are forever because someone, somewhere is always faster than you are. And too funny, calling his wife his ex-wife.

Ouch.

Why did you delete? pic.twitter.com/aQRsJmGNNS — Laura Kaye (@NonsenseEnd) August 22, 2024

HAAAAAAA

They're working so hard to make Tim Walz relatable and real and folksy and 'America's Dad,' that it's hard to keep what's real and what's fake separate in their empty little noggins. And we can see it for ourselves in posts like that one. It's like Dana Bash talking about Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff giving 'soft' men a place to belong, appealing to them and their low testosterone. This was The Hill trying to prop Walz up by showing his 'ex-wife' was happy for him or something.

All they really did was embarrass themselves ... and Walz.

***

Mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November. Sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership today, help us hold them all accountable by supporting our efforts to tell the TRUTH. And when you sign up this week (Comrade Kamala week only) you'll save an additional 60% off the membership if you use the code FIGHT.

=======================================================================

Related:

WHOA: There's Anti-Semitic Trouble Brewing on the Far-Far-FAR Kamala Harris Left About the DNC and More

Racist, RIGHT?! Nancy Mace OWNS Bill Clinton for Mispronouncing Kamala's Name at DNC and It's PERFECTION

Tim Walz Whines (AGAIN) About JD Vance Going to Yale, Accidentally Makes Case for Americans to Vote Trump

*SNORT* CNN's Dana Bash Explains Democrat Men Are LOW Testosterone and Can't Relate to REAL Men (Watch)

BOOM --> Megyn Kelly DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Oprah Winfrey for Playing the Racist/Sexist Card

=======================================================================