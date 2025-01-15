JAJAJA! Marco Rubio Owns Protesters SHRIEKING at Him About Human Rights With FANTASTIC...
About Damn TIME! Pam Bondi Is Straight-FIRE Speaking About Returning the DOJ to...
VIP
Biden's Farewell Letter Is a Gaslighting Doozy
A Man Of Peace: Jesse Kelly Wants Mace and Crockett to 'Hug it...
Scott Jennings Erupts at WaPo Columnist for Saying Hegseth’s MAIN Qualification is Being...
The Top 5 Pete Hegseth Confirmation Hearing Moments per Collin Rugg of Trending...
Fingers Crossed (Again): NY Governor Kathy Hochul Says the NYC Subway is REALLY...
Dereliction of Duty Duo: Nero Newsom ‘Fiddled’ While Mayor Karen Bass Sipped Cocktails...
Dense, Repeat: Nero Newsom Takes His Wildfire PR Battle to MSNBC Instead of...
VIP
Sen. Angus King Says Pete Hegseth's Position Is That Torture Is OK
Nate Silver Wonders When the Pendulum Will Swing Back Toward Liberals
Scott Jennings: Democrats Sent Their Dumbest Members and They Didn’t Land a Glove...
Democrat Mark Kelly Has Positive Words for Pete Hegseth on Policy but Will...
Rep. AOC Goes on Rant About Women Bleeding Out in Parking Lots Across...

The Look on Elizabeth Warren's Face After CNN Host Tells Her Pete Hegseth Has a Key Vote: PRICELESS

Doug P.  |  10:55 AM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

During yesterday's confirmation hearing for Trump's Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, grandstanding Democrats did their best to turn the proceeding into a clown show because that's what they do best.

Advertisement

One of the hysterical Democrat senators that Hegseth shut down at the hearing was Elizabeth Warren, and she wasn't happy about it.

Warren's day got even worse after being reminded on CNN that Hegseth has another key vote on the committee: 

A displeased Elizabeth Warren is our favorite Elizabeth Warren. 

The look on Warren's face said it all:

If this woman is disappointed something good must be happening. 

Yesterday the Democrats made that abundantly clear.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

About Damn TIME! Pam Bondi Is Straight-FIRE Speaking About Returning the DOJ to Its CORE Mission (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Erupts at WaPo Columnist for Saying Hegseth’s MAIN Qualification is Being a TV Host
Warren Squire
The Top 5 Pete Hegseth Confirmation Hearing Moments per Collin Rugg of Trending Politics
Warren Squire
A Man Of Peace: Jesse Kelly Wants Mace and Crockett to 'Hug it Out' on the House Floor
Eric V.
Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage and X Is NOT Having It
Amy Curtis
Dense, Repeat: Nero Newsom Takes His Wildfire PR Battle to MSNBC Instead of Providing Real Leadership
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
About Damn TIME! Pam Bondi Is Straight-FIRE Speaking About Returning the DOJ to Its CORE Mission (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement