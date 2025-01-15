The Look on Elizabeth Warren's Face After CNN Host Tells Her Pete Hegseth Has a Key Vote: PRICELESS

During yesterday's confirmation hearing for Trump's Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, grandstanding Democrats did their best to turn the proceeding into a clown show because that's what they do best.

Advertisement

One of the hysterical Democrat senators that Hegseth shut down at the hearing was Elizabeth Warren, and she wasn't happy about it.

Warren's day got even worse after being reminded on CNN that Hegseth has another key vote on the committee:

DISGUSTING: Pocahontas is now smearing Republican Senator Joni Ernst — a combat veteran — for announcing her support of @PeteHegseth as Secretary of Defense. pic.twitter.com/MQ3qfey25A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 15, 2025

A displeased Elizabeth Warren is our favorite Elizabeth Warren.

Elizabeth Warren has a meltdown when she’s told that Joni Ernst is a yes on Pete Hegseth. https://t.co/F3NKyQ0xDc — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) January 15, 2025

The look on Warren's face said it all:

If this woman is disappointed something good must be happening.

They're scared of Pete — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) January 15, 2025

Yesterday the Democrats made that abundantly clear.