She Can't DEAL! Pete Hegseth Hilariously Shuts a VERY Angry, Emotional Liz Warren Down and BOOM (Watch)

Full transparency, this editor has had a holding place in draft for this very piece all morning long because we knew Elizabeth Warren would ultimately lose her shiznit while questioning Pete Hegseth but we had no idea how well he would handle it.

Once again, this man definitely proved he has what it takes to lead the Defense Department AND to deal with morons on the Left and guys, we don't use the word moron lightly here. Democrats in this confirmation hearing today proved there is no such thing as 'too low they will go' to hurt Trump and his agenda.

As we said, Warren came in firing away and Hegseth still won the back and forth.

Watch:

WARREN: You're quite sure that every general who serves should not go directly into the defense industry for 10 years, but you're not willing to make that same pledge?



HEGSETH: I'm not a general, Senator.

Or should we call him General Hegseth?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This was tremendous. What an amazing way to end with Warren ... he won and he knows it.

Pocahontas is an excellent example of why we need term limits.... — Mooses Felix 🇺🇸 (@MoosesFelix) January 14, 2025

Forget term limits, she's an excellent example of people who lie about their heritage to take advantage of programs meant for those with actual barriers, like Native Americans.

And her comes Elizabeth Warren, “Hold my peyote.” — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) January 14, 2025

We were almost embarrassed for her.

Almost.

To be honest, we knew she'd come in and make a total nob of herself, hence the whole putting in a draft so we were ready to roll once it started, so we weren't really shocked by her unhinged behavior BUT we were pleasantly surprised by how well Hegseth handled it.

And her.

