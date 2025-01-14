DAMN, SON! Pete Hegseth REFUSES to Let Tim Kaine Ruffle Him With Gross,...
'I Already LIKED the Guy!' JD Vance Humiliates Senate Democrats Grilling Pete Hegseth with Just ONE Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

As Twitchy readers know, Pete Hegseth is currently being grilled by Senate Democrats during his confirmation hearing and it's been exactly what we expected. A bunch of whining and teeth-grinding and chest-thumping from our pals on the Left who simply can't deal with the reality that Hegseth wants to bring back to our military.

For example, Senator Reed is very unhappy about Hegseth doing away with making diversity a priority.

Watch:

JD Vance with the one-two:

FYI, he has continued to answer really hard and stupid questions from crazy Democrats desperate to dunk on Trump's nominees.

And from what we're hearing on Fox News, Hegseth already has the votes to be confirmed so this is just an opportunity for Democrats to whine and complain and make complete fools of themselves for their shrinking voter base.

Yes, she was very upset with Hegseth for being honest about women's challenges in the military and she desperately wanted to dunk on him over and over again. So much so in fact that she kept interrupting him without allowing him to answer her questions.

All but making his point for him.

HA HA HA HA

And yes, that's a perfect shot for how things are going for Democrats.

