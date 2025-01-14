'I Already LIKED the Guy!' JD Vance Humiliates Senate Democrats Grilling Pete Hegseth with Just ONE Post

As Twitchy readers know, Pete Hegseth is currently being grilled by Senate Democrats during his confirmation hearing and it's been exactly what we expected. A bunch of whining and teeth-grinding and chest-thumping from our pals on the Left who simply can't deal with the reality that Hegseth wants to bring back to our military.

For example, Senator Reed is very unhappy about Hegseth doing away with making diversity a priority.

Watch:

Sen. Jack Reed claims that the military is more lethal than ever because it's more diverse than ever pic.twitter.com/RgyItLVOtC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 14, 2025

JD Vance with the one-two:

Pete Hegseth thinks the "diversity" obsession is bad, and Senate Democrats are using this as a critique of him.



I already liked the guy, Dems, you don't have to convince me further! https://t.co/1GZLZ3noQB — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 14, 2025

FYI, he has continued to answer really hard and stupid questions from crazy Democrats desperate to dunk on Trump's nominees.

The country is already sold! He’s the right man for the job!! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) January 14, 2025

And from what we're hearing on Fox News, Hegseth already has the votes to be confirmed so this is just an opportunity for Democrats to whine and complain and make complete fools of themselves for their shrinking voter base.

Yes, she was very upset with Hegseth for being honest about women's challenges in the military and she desperately wanted to dunk on him over and over again. So much so in fact that she kept interrupting him without allowing him to answer her questions.

All but making his point for him.

If you want a summary of how this is going pic.twitter.com/FR4qFyH3KB — Dora TheXplorer (@Dora_Xplorer45) January 14, 2025

HA HA HA HA

And yes, that's a perfect shot for how things are going for Democrats.

===========================================================================

