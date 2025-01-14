Biden Brags About HIS IRS Making the Rich Pay Their 'Fair Share' AFTER Pardoning Tax-Evading Son and WOOF

Before we even get started let us preface this article with the fact that we know Joe Biden is not writing his own posts and likely has no idea what X is or that social media exists. That being said, the person writing for him is completely out of touch with reality and couldn't write in a more tone-deaf and embarrassing way if they tried.

Any president bragging about growing the IRS is bad enough, but a president who pardoned his own son who may have (cough cough) evaded paying taxes is really really really dumb.

Take a look at this:

I've always been a capitalist. If you want to make a million bucks – great.



But you've got to pay your fair share in taxes.



And thanks to my Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS has recovered over $1 billion in past-due tax debt from millionaires. pic.twitter.com/EkNJjeIxLk — President Biden (@POTUS) January 14, 2025

Thanks to his Green New Deal, middle class Americans can't even send $600 through Venmo.

Thanks to his Green New Deal, the IRS has the ability to target more Americans than ever before.

And he thinks this is a good thing.

Or, again, whoever is writing for him.

It takes some stones to lecture others about this after your own son pleaded guilty to dodging over a million in taxes. https://t.co/IGQ5uVnkqd — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 14, 2025

Indeed.

You literally pardoned your son for not paying taxes on the millions he received selling your influence to China, Russia, and Ukraine. — @amuse (@amuse) January 14, 2025

Seeing a theme here.

Get lost — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 14, 2025

Sooner than later and don't let the door hit ya' where the good Lord split ya'.

