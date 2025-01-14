'I Already LIKED the Guy!' JD Vance Humiliates Senate Democrats Grilling Pete Hegseth...
There's Still Someone Out There Defending Kamala Harris' Pick of Tim Walz
WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL)

Biden Brags About HIS IRS Making the Rich Pay Their 'Fair Share' AFTER Pardoning Tax-Evading Son and WOOF

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:36 AM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Before we even get started let us preface this article with the fact that we know Joe Biden is not writing his own posts and likely has no idea what X is or that social media exists. That being said, the person writing for him is completely out of touch with reality and couldn't write in a more tone-deaf and embarrassing way if they tried.

Any president bragging about growing the IRS is bad enough, but a president who pardoned his own son who may have (cough cough) evaded paying taxes is really really really dumb.

Take a look at this:

Thanks to his Green New Deal, middle class Americans can't even send $600 through Venmo.

Thanks to his Green New Deal, the IRS has the ability to target more Americans than ever before.

And he thinks this is a good thing.

Or, again, whoever is writing for him.

Indeed.

Seeing a theme here.

Sooner than later and don't let the door hit ya' where the good Lord split ya'.

