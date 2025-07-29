Uh Oh, North Carolina: Roy Cooper Gets Coveted Tim Walz Endorsement
Sorry, Pete Buttigieg: We All See RIGHT Through You on the Issue of...

INCONVENIENT TRUTH: Dana Loesch Reminds Dems Their Beloved Gun Control Laws FAILED In New York City

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 29, 2025
Ultra Right Beer

As Democrats continue to push for more gun control in the wake of Monday evening's shooting in Manhattan, let's make one thing perfectly clear: the weapon the shooter used was already illegal in NYC.

The alleged gunman, Shane Tamura, broke the law because gun control laws don't work. Well, let this writer rephrase that: they work as the Left intends them to -- to strip law-abiding citizens of their Second-Amendment rights. They do not work to stop criminals, and the Left's insistence that they want to 'save just one life' is a lie.

They want to disarm us. Democratic Reps. Dan Goldman and Richie Torres have made that very clear.

New York passed the SAFE Act precisely to ban the type of gun Tamura used.

A fact Dana Loesch is happy to point out:

They fail to stop crime because that's not their intended purpose.

So? It's illegal to possess that gun in NYC. Tamura broke the law.

Or, more accurately, NYC's gun control laws failed to stop gun crime.

LOL. Ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

AFT Passes Resolution 'Protecting Public Education From Right-Wing Extremism'
Brett T.
That's 'equity' under the law.

That's exactly what'll happen.

Some judge would overturn it within hours.

Which is what Democrats really want.

It did not.

Criminals don't obey laws. It was also illegal to shoot people and Tamura didn't seem to care about that, either.

Never.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS GUNS GUN VIOLENCE SECOND AMENDMENT

AFT Passes Resolution 'Protecting Public Education From Right-Wing Extremism'
Brett T.
Cincinnati Police Chief, Who Is Being Sued for Discrimination, Blames 'Social Media' for Mob Attack
Grateful Calvin
Uh Oh, North Carolina: Roy Cooper Gets Coveted Tim Walz Endorsement
Amy Curtis
WHAT IS THIS HEADLINE?! Minnesota Star Tribune OMITS Real Reason Why ICE Is Deporting 'WI Drunk Driver'
Amy Curtis
Broadcast Networks Devote 41 Seconds to DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Document Drop
Brett T.
MSNBC: Sydney Sweeney Ad Shows ‘Unbridled Cultural Shift Toward Whiteness’
Brett T.

