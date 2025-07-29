INCONVENIENT TRUTH: Dana Loesch Reminds Dems Their Beloved Gun Control Laws FAILED In New York City

As Democrats continue to push for more gun control in the wake of Monday evening's shooting in Manhattan, let's make one thing perfectly clear: the weapon the shooter used was already illegal in NYC.

The alleged gunman, Shane Tamura, broke the law because gun control laws don't work. Well, let this writer rephrase that: they work as the Left intends them to -- to strip law-abiding citizens of their Second-Amendment rights. They do not work to stop criminals, and the Left's insistence that they want to 'save just one life' is a lie.

They want to disarm us. Democratic Reps. Dan Goldman and Richie Torres have made that very clear.

New York passed the SAFE Act precisely to ban the type of gun Tamura used.

A fact Dana Loesch is happy to point out:

This firearm isn't SAFE Act compliant thus already banned in New York.

Yes, another g*n (the algo will bury me again) control law failed. https://t.co/dvluMMWwfP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 29, 2025

They fail to stop crime because that's not their intended purpose.

He can purchase that gun in Nevada. — LV (@Senteney) July 29, 2025

So? It's illegal to possess that gun in NYC. Tamura broke the law.

Or, more accurately, NYC's gun control laws failed to stop gun crime.

He would not have been charged. He was from out of town, how could he know he was breaking the law — Rich E Gee (@RichInnastich) July 29, 2025

LOL. Ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

If criminals are going to ignore gun laws, then one could argue regular people should as well. — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt0313) July 29, 2025

That's 'equity' under the law.

I’ll take narrative switch to Gun Control for $500, Alex. — Hache (@HcGlick) July 29, 2025

That's exactly what'll happen.

It would be interesting to see how an executive order for national conceal carry would play out. — JEOII (@JEOII) July 29, 2025

Some judge would overturn it within hours.

Banning guns is not helping the crimes from happening! It leaves the innocent ppl unarmed! https://t.co/v8TuOCIT1V — Loving Life (@be_happy_50) July 29, 2025

Which is what Democrats really want.

So gun control didn't work? https://t.co/oq1DKT9l07 — Marcus Mallomar Gaddafi Payne (@MarcusDAurelius) July 29, 2025

It did not.

Criminals don't obey gun laws. Strict gun laws like those in New York only restrict law abiding citizens from defending themselves. https://t.co/2hRefUI4It — Dr. Maria Peiro 🇺🇸 🐊 (@MariaPeiro305) July 29, 2025

Criminals don't obey laws. It was also illegal to shoot people and Tamura didn't seem to care about that, either.

Imagine that, a criminal not following gun laws.



Never give up your guns. https://t.co/ueyoNxCOCW — Baby Kane (@TheRealBelindaO) July 29, 2025

Never.

