Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste! Rep. Goldman Blames NYC Shooting on GOP Blocking 'Gun Safety Reform'

It didn't take long for Democrats to call for gun control in the wake of Monday evening's Manhattan shooting. Rep. Richie Torres led the call on CNN, demanding a national ban on 'weapons of war.'

Now Rep. Dan Goldman is calling for the same, claiming a handgun is 'no match' for an AR-15, and lying about New York's gun laws:

He drove from Las Vegas to New York with an AR-15, which cannot be purchased in New York.



He walked into an office building and started spraying the lobby with that AR-15, killing the police officer whose handgun was no match for the AR-15.



This isn’t about New York.



This is… https://t.co/8pYhs9AS9F — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) July 29, 2025

The post reads:

This isn’t about New York. This is about Republicans persistently blocking common sense gun safety reform, including an assault weapons ban, that a super majority of Americans support.

New York has 'common sense' gun safety. AR-15s sold in the state have to comply with New York's SAFE Act and you can't have an AR-15 in NYC.

What Goldman is saying here is that Nevada's gun laws are the problem, because if we banned guns everywhere, the shooter couldn't have gotten a gun.

Because we all know how law-abiding homicidal criminals are.

So your gun laws didn't stop bad guys from hurting people? Thanks for admitting it. — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) July 29, 2025

We need more gun laws, ones that strip law-abiding Americans of their Second Amendment Rights, then those gun laws that don't work will magically work.

It’s about mental health, you gaslighting hack. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 29, 2025

And the Left's unwillingness to enforce the laws we already have on the books.

Why is a handgun “no match” for an AR15?



What is an “assault weapon?” — Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) July 29, 2025

Answer those questions, Goldman.

"Handgun was no match"



How much you want to bet that guard's handgun has a larger caliber and more stopping power than that AR?



Why are you people sooooooo consistently stupid about guns? — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) July 29, 2025

Because they hate guns, they hate our freedom, and they have to lie (or play dumb) in order to try to ban them.

An AR-15 is not an “assault weapon.”



Even if it were, which it isn’t, please reread the Second Amendment. I understand you don’t care about the Constitution, but couldn’t you at least pretend? — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) July 29, 2025

They can't even pretend.

Everything about this post is stupid, incorrect, and gross.



How the hell is it still up? https://t.co/tJe5lVhBhL — RBe (@RBPundit) July 29, 2025

Because Goldman is stupid, incorrect, and gross.

AR-15s are banned in New York, why didn’t that stop the criminal? https://t.co/5JP25wbz4l pic.twitter.com/gu9njwlxTm — Adam Piersen (@AdamPiersen) July 29, 2025

Total mystery.

Not a single proposed law would have stopped this guy.



Goldman basically admits that here. https://t.co/wWJ51EJvOG — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 29, 2025

What Goldman is also saying is that we have to ban guns nationwide to get his desired outcome.

Which won't stop gun crime, anyway. But stopping gun crime isn't the point.

Undermining our rights, however, is.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.



