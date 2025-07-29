Prime Minister Says UK Will Recognize Palestine as a State at UN in...
Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste! Rep. Goldman Blames NYC Shooting on GOP Blocking 'Gun Safety Reform'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 29, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

It didn't take long for Democrats to call for gun control in the wake of Monday evening's Manhattan shooting. Rep. Richie Torres led the call on CNN, demanding a national ban on 'weapons of war.'

Now Rep. Dan Goldman is calling for the same, claiming a handgun is 'no match' for an AR-15, and lying about New York's gun laws:

The post reads:

This isn’t about New York. 

This is about Republicans persistently blocking common sense gun safety reform, including an assault weapons ban, that a super majority of Americans support.

New York has 'common sense' gun safety. AR-15s sold in the state have to comply with New York's SAFE Act and you can't have an AR-15 in NYC.

What Goldman is saying here is that Nevada's gun laws are the problem, because if we banned guns everywhere, the shooter couldn't have gotten a gun.

Because we all know how law-abiding homicidal criminals are.

Cincinnati Police Chief, Who Is Being Sued for Discrimination, Blames 'Social Media' for Mob Attack
Grateful Calvin
We need more gun laws, ones that strip law-abiding Americans of their Second Amendment Rights, then those gun laws that don't work will magically work.

And the Left's unwillingness to enforce the laws we already have on the books.

Answer those questions, Goldman.

Because they hate guns, they hate our freedom, and they have to lie (or play dumb) in order to try to ban them.

They can't even pretend.

Because Goldman is stupid, incorrect, and gross.

Total mystery.

What Goldman is also saying is that we have to ban guns nationwide to get his desired outcome.

Which won't stop gun crime, anyway. But stopping gun crime isn't the point. 

Undermining our rights, however, is.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Tags:

FIREARMS GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS MASS SHOOTING SECOND AMENDMENT

