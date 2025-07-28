ICE Arrests Illegal Alien POLICE OFFICER After He Attempted to Buy a Gun
Police Officer in Critical Condition as Police Respond to Active Shooter Situation in Manhattan

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:05 PM on July 28, 2025
Townhall Media

A police officer and at least one other person have been shot, and are reported to be in critical condition, as an active shooter situation unfolds in a Manhattan skyscraper. Multiple calls to 911 were received after a gunman entered the Midtown building that is the home of the NFL headquarters and opened fire. He was last reported to be barricaded in the building as a massive police response has arrived in the area.

Police are asking people in the area to shelter in place, and others to avoid the area.

Fox News is reporting that there may be as many as six other victims, perhaps more, inside the building that medics are attempting to reach at this time.

The rest of the post:

The suspect, described as a Middle Eastern male armed with an assault rifle, has prompted a Level 3 mobilization, with counter-terrorism units and a bomb squad now on site. Hundreds are sheltering in place as police, supported by a heavy weapons team, have entered the building. Stay tuned for updates.
There has been no official identity of the shooter released by police.

Two people have been arrested in the area, but police have not confirmed if they were involved in the shooting.

There are also unconfirmed reports that the shooter may have turned his gun on himself and is dead.

The scene remains active, and few details have been confirmed at this time. There have been multiple injuries, and there is a massive police presence, including a bomb squad, working, along with fire and EMS resources.

We will keep you updated as details become available.

