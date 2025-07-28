Police Officer in Critical Condition as Police Respond to Active Shooter Situation in Manhattan

A police officer and at least one other person have been shot, and are reported to be in critical condition, as an active shooter situation unfolds in a Manhattan skyscraper. Multiple calls to 911 were received after a gunman entered the Midtown building that is the home of the NFL headquarters and opened fire. He was last reported to be barricaded in the building as a massive police response has arrived in the area.

Police are asking people in the area to shelter in place, and others to avoid the area.

At least 2 hurt, including cop in serious condition as active shooter reported at Park Ave skyscraper housing Blackstone, NFL headquarters https://t.co/3XxvFJVlk1 pic.twitter.com/nLFEGRTaxm — New York Post (@nypost) July 28, 2025

Due to police activity, please avoid the vicinity of East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles & delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/FudrBbiXV6 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 28, 2025

Fox News is reporting that there may be as many as six other victims, perhaps more, inside the building that medics are attempting to reach at this time.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Active shooter situation unfolding on Park Avenue between E. 51st & E. 52nd Streets in Midtown Manhattan New York, near the Blackstone building.



One civilian and one NYPD officer have been shot, with the officer sustaining multiple injuries.



The suspect,… pic.twitter.com/CkoIzixIZL — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) July 28, 2025

The suspect, described as a Middle Eastern male armed with an assault rifle, has prompted a Level 3 mobilization, with counter-terrorism units and a bomb squad now on site. Hundreds are sheltering in place as police, supported by a heavy weapons team, have entered the building. Stay tuned for updates.

There has been no official identity of the shooter released by police. Heres the first look at the shooter pic.twitter.com/TFqidvigEP — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) July 28, 2025

Two people have been arrested in the area, but police have not confirmed if they were involved in the shooting.

BREAKING | Two in custody after active shooter situation in Midtown | amNewYork https://t.co/eQWy2scpPo — amNewYork™ (@amNewYork) July 28, 2025

There are also unconfirmed reports that the shooter may have turned his gun on himself and is dead.

FBI New York Field Office management personnel and agents are responding to provide support at the active crime scene in Manhattan. — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) July 28, 2025

New Yorkers: there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now.



Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street. https://t.co/eONqAtCQ1q — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 28, 2025

The scene remains active, and few details have been confirmed at this time. There have been multiple injuries, and there is a massive police presence, including a bomb squad, working, along with fire and EMS resources.

We will keep you updated as details become available.