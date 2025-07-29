Democrat Ritchie Torres Calls for National Ban on ‘Weapons of War’ Minutes After NYC Skyscraper Shooting

As unarmed victims were fatally shot and many frightened unarmed people cowered within barricaded rooms in a New York City building, Democrats were already scheming for ways to make future victims stay unarmed. Instead of blaming the man with the gun, they blamed the weapon itself. The killings reinvigorated the Democrat Party’s thirst to disarm law-abiding Americans. It took Democrat Ritchie Torres mere minutes to turn the tragedy into a national call to ban guns ('weapons of war') and stomp on the Second Amendment rights of all Americans.

Here he is on CNN. (WATCH)

It took about five minutes for Democrats to call for banning guns:



Torres: "What we desperately need is a national ban on military style weapons." pic.twitter.com/TxpNgUplgi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2025

Hey, Torres…NO! — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) July 29, 2025

Nope. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2025

Exactly.

Commenters are not surprised. Democrats are always looking for a tragedy to exploit in their unending quest to abolish the Second Amendment. Like the shooter, the party also prefers unarmed victims.

Its all that will be on the liberal news tomorrow — J 🎙️ (@blackhawkce457) July 29, 2025

Well yes, it was the gun and only the gun that did this. — Grandmama Sews! (@GrandmamaJoey) July 29, 2025

The other "expert" right before this said that the .223 could go through someone at the table then into the next room and kill someone else. He ended with, "These guns are killing machines!" — Mr. Wheat (@EnblocPing) July 29, 2025

A Democrat being a hyperbolic liar? That’s always a treat.

Posters say ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are trying to shape the narrative. CNN failed miserably when they claimed the shooter was likely white, then it turned out to be a black guy. Now they’re starting another.

Now they are playing up that he has some kind of mental health history…early narrative shaping up:



“how is a mentally unstable person like this able to get a weapon of war?" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2025

@RepRitchie Crazed criminals don’t give a damn about national bans! — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) July 29, 2025

You don't say.

All of New York’s strict gun laws did nothing to stop the shooter, either, as posters point out.

Isn't the heart of NYC a "gun free zone?" — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) July 29, 2025

Uh… maybe Shane Tamura can't read? pic.twitter.com/jRM5D4BN9F — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 29, 2025

Anyone surprised……



Didn’t the shooter know NY was already a gun free zone. — AJH - Question Everything (@1_2_question) July 29, 2025

They had gun free zone signs up, what more do they want? Criminals don't care about gun laws. — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) July 29, 2025

Someone needs to tell him we already have a law on the books regarding murder and attempted murder. — America is Winning 🇺🇸 (@livingfreeUSA22) July 29, 2025

It’s almost as if criminals ignore gun laws or something, and that ‘gun free zones’ are a big draw for them since they have their pick of unarmed victims.

Commenters say Democrats will not be satisfied until all their targets are also unarmed and helpless to defend themselves..

Democrats hate the Second Amendment. It gets in their way of total control — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) July 29, 2025

They will get destroyed nationally



Gun sales have been through the roof and first time gun owners is at an all time high



Not a chance — Rayan (@Cornelius_MacG) July 29, 2025

You are not taking away my choice to defend myself in any way, shape, or form! — C Bliss (@CInplano) July 29, 2025

He almost said gun laws don’t work.. — Chris (@HelmerChris) July 29, 2025

Torres knows gun laws will be ignored by those who wish to harm others. It’s all about power. Let Democrats run on gun confiscation and gun bans if they want. We can’t wait to see their party’s approval numbers plummet into the single digits.

