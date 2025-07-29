Democrat Ritchie Torres Calls for National Ban on ‘Weapons of War’ Minutes After NYC Skyscraper Shooting

It’s Mirror Time! Pete Buttigieg Says Trump Has Appointed 'Incompetent People' to Cabinet...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on July 29, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

As unarmed victims were fatally shot and many frightened unarmed people cowered within barricaded rooms in a New York City building, Democrats were already scheming for ways to make future victims stay unarmed. Instead of blaming the man with the gun, they blamed the weapon itself. The killings reinvigorated the Democrat Party’s thirst to disarm law-abiding Americans. It took Democrat Ritchie Torres mere minutes to turn the tragedy into a national call to ban guns ('weapons of war') and stomp on the Second Amendment rights of all Americans.

Here he is on CNN. (WATCH)

Exactly.

Commenters are not surprised. Democrats are always looking for a tragedy to exploit in their unending quest to abolish the Second Amendment. Like the shooter, the party also prefers unarmed victims.

A Democrat being a hyperbolic liar? That’s always a treat.

Posters say ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are trying to shape the narrative. CNN failed miserably when they claimed the shooter was likely white, then it turned out to be a black guy. Now they’re starting another.

You don't say.

All of New York’s strict gun laws did nothing to stop the shooter, either, as posters point out.

It’s almost as if criminals ignore gun laws or something, and that ‘gun free zones’ are a big draw for them since they have their pick of unarmed victims.

Commenters say Democrats will not be satisfied until all their targets are also unarmed and helpless to defend themselves.. 

Torres knows gun laws will be ignored by those who wish to harm others. It’s all about power. Let Democrats run on gun confiscation and gun bans if they want. We can’t wait to see their party’s approval numbers plummet into the single digits.

