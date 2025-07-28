No Way José! Dem Alex Padilla Wants to Award Citizenship to Illegal Aliens...
To Attack Israel, the Media Wages War on Truth and Children
Fool Me Twice: After YEARS of Broken Immigration Promises, Amnesty Proposal Gets MASSIVE...
U.N. Is NEVER Happy With What Israel Does, Condemning Aid Airdrops As 'Dangerous'

'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC Active Shooter

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:20 PM on July 28, 2025
Various

As Twitchy reported earlier tonight, there was a mass shooting incident in downtown Manhattan this afternoon that, tragically, as of the time of this writing, has left six people dead, including the shooter and one police officer. While police have stated that they expect the number of injured to increase, hopefully, the death toll will not.

The shooter was identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, Nevada. He is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he terrorized and killed others at 345 Park Avenue. 

During the afternoon, police released a picture of Tamura (though they didn't know his name at the time) as he walked into the building, just before he started shooting.

Whenever an active shooter incident like this occurs, there is always a rush from news outlets to get the information out first. Unfortunately, that means that sometimes they get the information wrong. 

However, there is being wrong, and then there is being an utter disgrace to journalism. 

Here is how CNN reported on the shooter earlier in the evening. Keep in mind, they had SEEN the photo above at the time of their reporting. 

Actually, while it was Erin Burnett's program, it was CNN's John Miller who uttered the reprehensible 'possibly white' phrase (though Burnett and Brian Stelter later repeated the phrase). 

And you thought you hated the media enough. 

We like to be fair, unlike CNN, so we should note that the network did not have those subsequent photos when Burnett and Miller were reporting (at least we don't think they did). 

BUT THEY HAD THE FIRST ONE. 

This is not a mistake. This is not confusion in the fog of fast-paced events. This is intentional. 

Yes, we are old enough to remember the case of Barack Obama's so ... err, we mean Trayvon Martin ... when the media deliberately tried to cast George Zimmerman as a white man in order to stoke racial tensions. 

They even altered and lightened Zimmerman's skin tone in some pictures. (A tactic Joe Rogan is also familiar with.)

There seems to be ample evidence to support such a charge. 

And not just in what CNN covers, but in what they don't cover. 

The post continues, '... This is why we have division in this country. Dishonest media.'

No argument there. 

We hate to make jokes in the wake of such a senseless strategy, but CNN makes it impossible not to mock them into oblivion.

Or further into oblivion than they already are.

We're working on it. Trust us, we're working on it. 

It begs the question, of course, of why it could possibly matter to CNN -- during the active shooter incident, mind you, not in the aftermath -- whether the shooter was white, black, brown, or purple. 

There is only one answer. It matters to them because they need to push their narratives. 

Not only the narrative to demonize one race, but to run cover for others. Both equally reprehensible.  

The worst part is, we doubt that they are even aware that they do this. Their bias is just that ingrained into them that they say these things instinctively, instead of bothering to take a breath until they have accurate information to report. 

And that is not news. That is propaganda.

CNN is a disgrace. There's just no other word for the network and most of the people on it. 

But we can't wait until Scott Jennings is on the air next, so he can tell them all so to their faces. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about EVERYTHING.

