Obama Bros Unmasked: Pod Save America's Anti-Israel Rant Signals Democratic Party's Repulsive Shift

It's always been clear Obama and his henchmen had no love for Israel. They were always doing their best to prop up Iran, after all. Remember, pallets of cash? Some of the old Obama Bros have a podcast and they really let their hate for Israel fly today.

There has to be a total mindset change in the Democratic party. When the war ends, we are not going back to the pre-October 7 status quo. pic.twitter.com/Bow5zmYS2v — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) July 29, 2025

Oh, the Democrats have had a whole mindset change and it is AGAINST Israel.

I was a diehard PSA listener for 7 years. I was a Marco Rubio intern in 2017 who found my home in the Democratic Party after listening to these guys. I’ve been to at least 5 of their shows. I’m just so done. This is why liberal Jews feel so politically homeless. https://t.co/pZBEp67gy7 — Julia Segel (@juliasegel) July 29, 2025

It's unfortunate they fooled some people. Marco Rubio was a much better political mentor.

F man. I know we have a rivalry but this is sad to see. Going full Hamas caucus as mouthpieces for estab Ds is just so very sad to see. I thought perhaps some moral ambiguity with a sprinkle historical incomprehension was basement level appeasement to base but this is dark stuff https://t.co/Uf84Y3oSAU — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) July 29, 2025

It really is disgusting.

I can’t explain it, but Tommy Vietor looks like a 50-year-old 12-year-old. https://t.co/dnKavrEuz0 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 30, 2025

He has the brain of a 12-year old, as well.

The Democrats are gearing up to become a pro-Hamas party. https://t.co/D1lfQ5IrVF — Corey Walker (@CoreyWriting) July 29, 2025

The @PodSaveAmerica guys should be forced to watch the Hamas October 7 videos like this https://t.co/Qz5KcrtM7l pic.twitter.com/rNUSzsvUdE — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) July 29, 2025

This is a great idea.

They just love terrorists. It’s not more complicated than that for the Obama bros. https://t.co/SysRBdKpd3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 29, 2025

It's like Occam's Razor for terrorist lovers.

I have 25K to send these three flaming homosexuals to Gaza so they can see how much they’re loved… https://t.co/OpuPrH2KzM — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 29, 2025

They should go there if they love it so much.

Trying hard to never win again https://t.co/TZtE4TQgRk — studbod (@studvass) July 29, 2025

That would be a gift to conservatives.

If anyone is actually surprised by this, remember the Pod Save bros are acolytes of Obama - the President who hated Israel, would be completely fine with (delighted by) its destruction, and who arguably did more than any leader to help make October 7 happen. https://t.co/uT752DvgtO — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) July 29, 2025

It's the least surprising news of all time.

Hadn’t heard these guys in months and thought to myself: May as well get it over with. Well, of course I knew it would be bad. I just didn’t know that it would be *that* bad. https://t.co/bftC99yak6 — Brian Stewart (@bstewart1776) July 29, 2025

They are even worse than imagined.

I’m just glad Democrats could get back to their roots of hating Republicans for liking Jews and taking away cheap agricultural labor. https://t.co/2KmdwKKHms — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 29, 2025

Chilling.



The Pod Bros indeed do not want a pre-October 7 status quo…



They prefer a pre-1948 status quo. https://t.co/gA0bKK7NQu — Jon Seaton (@JonSeaton18) July 29, 2025

When they show you who they are, believe them.

