Obama Bros Unmasked: Pod Save America's Anti-Israel Rant Signals Democratic Party's Repulsive Shift

justmindy
justmindy | 8:15 PM on July 29, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

It's always been clear Obama and his henchmen had no love for Israel. They were always doing their best to prop up Iran, after all. Remember, pallets of cash? Some of the old Obama Bros have a podcast and they really let their hate for Israel fly today.

Oh, the Democrats have had a whole mindset change and it is AGAINST Israel. 

It's unfortunate they fooled some people. Marco Rubio was a much better political mentor.

It really is disgusting. 

