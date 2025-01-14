'I Already LIKED the Guy!' JD Vance Humiliates Senate Democrats Grilling Pete Hegseth...
There's Still Someone Out There Defending Kamala Harris' Pick of Tim Walz
WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama 'Really' Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL)

And We're DEAD! Pete Hegseth Confirmation Protesters Look JUST How You'd Expect and OMG-LOL (Pic/Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on January 14, 2025
AngieArtist

As Twitchy readers know, Pete Hegseth is going through his confirmation hearing this morning before he can be officially appointed as the Secretary of Defense. Clearly, Trump picked Hegseth for how outspoken he is defending our military while pushing to make it great again.

Hegseth has said he is done with diversity as a priority the military and many other things that our more delicate pals on the Left who can't deal with reality are very unhappy about.

So unhappy, in fact, that they showed up this morning to protest him and ... WOW.

If they're trying to make Hegseth's point for him, they just did.

Heh.

Look at this:

HA HA HA HA HA

What the heck is the one guy wearing? You know what? We don't really want to know.

No no, confirm him YESTERDAY.

Fair.

But it's still funny. 

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Note: Since we first wrote this these same crazy people have screamed and lost their minds at Hegseth while he was trying to speak. Adding this so you can hear what the lunatics were screaming.

Yikes.

===========================================================================

