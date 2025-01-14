And We're DEAD! Pete Hegseth Confirmation Protesters Look JUST How You'd Expect and OMG-LOL (Pic/Video)

As Twitchy readers know, Pete Hegseth is going through his confirmation hearing this morning before he can be officially appointed as the Secretary of Defense. Clearly, Trump picked Hegseth for how outspoken he is defending our military while pushing to make it great again.

Hegseth has said he is done with diversity as a priority the military and many other things that our more delicate pals on the Left who can't deal with reality are very unhappy about.

So unhappy, in fact, that they showed up this morning to protest him and ... WOW.

If they're trying to make Hegseth's point for him, they just did.

Heh.

Look at this:

Pete Hegseth protestors 😂😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/EIstqYL0AX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 14, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA

Never forget these are the people who said JD Vance was weird 😂 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 14, 2025

Code Pink = Instant ridicule



Anyone that takes these folk seriously needs a psychological evaluation. — Chuck Fafo (@ChuckFafo) January 14, 2025

What the heck is the one guy wearing? You know what? We don't really want to know.

My goodness…confirm Pete now. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 14, 2025

No no, confirm him YESTERDAY.

LMFAO So threatening... — Just Patrick ™ 🦎 (@just_pattrick) January 14, 2025

Fair.

But it's still funny.

If these are the people against @PeteHegseth you know he’s a good pick! 🤣🤣 — ⚓️ Sailor Jim 🔱 (@JimHendley4NC) January 14, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Note: Since we first wrote this these same crazy people have screamed and lost their minds at Hegseth while he was trying to speak. Adding this so you can hear what the lunatics were screaming.

"You are a misogynist! Not only that, you are a Christian Zionist!"



Protestor interrupts Pete Hegseth's opening statement at his confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/uXEEyGIt5c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

Yikes.

