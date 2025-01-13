WATCH Gavin Newsom Short Circuit in REAL TIME Trying to Explain His BIG PLAN to Rebuild L.A. 2.0 (Video)

Don't worry, folks, Gavin Newsom has a Marshall plan to rebuild Los Angeles 2.0.
He said so during an interview with NBC.
Well, sorta.
Watch this dumpster fire:
Gavin Newsom: We’ve got a Marshall plan to rebuild Los Angeles 2.0— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 12, 2025
NBC: Tell us about that Marshall plan
Gavin Newsom: (puts up hands defensively) We’re just starting to lay it out. We are still fighting these firespic.twitter.com/ftM5AOteFQ
Soooo ... is there a plan, Gav?
Is it not a plan?
Dude brought it up.
Newsom: "We've got a Marshall plan."— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) January 13, 2025
NBC: "Tell us about that Marshall plan."
Newsom: "Okay, we've got a name for a plan." https://t.co/TlrDR6xdR3
HA HA HA HA HA HA
He hands. Always with the hands. What a liar. Shrug shrug shrug! Look over here! Shrug!— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 13, 2025
It's a lot like Nancy Pelosi, the more she lies, the more she flaps her arms and hands around.
Speaking of plans, how's the $310B high-speed train coming?— Katherine (@thesmithfamil11) January 13, 2025
Californians should worry when this guy "has a plan"
They're still planning!
January 13, 2025
The PLAN— Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) January 13, 2025
Yeah, you know, the plan!
Heh.
He's all hat and no cattle.— Lisa (@politeracy) January 13, 2025
total putz— bobt225 (@bobt225) January 13, 2025
This is an insult to total putzes everywhere.
Is he sign languaging his own comments?— charlie (@charlieseattle) January 12, 2025
Newsom could very well take flight at any moment.
Be warned.
