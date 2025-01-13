Biden Says Border Crossings ‘Came Way Down’ When He Became President
REPORT: Chuck Todd to Leave NBC When Contract Expires
Biden & Jake Sullivan Must Have a Bet on Who Can Gaslight the...
Associated Press ROASTED for Trying to Play the Race Card With L.A. Wildfires
DAMNING Thread Exposes Gavin Newsom and CA Dems for 'Changes' Made to Bills...
VIP
JD Vance's Take on Presidential Pardons Shows Why Twitter Is the BEST Platform...
WATCH: '60 Minutes' Defends Hamas With SLIMY Interview of CAIR-Related State Department Of...
Peter Doocy Makes KJP Stammer One Final Time With Question About the Dem...
January 6th Investigator Confronted and Publicly Embarrassed!
DNC Taps Kamala HQ Staffers to Run New Rapid Response Initiative Named 'FactPostNews'...
Hilariously TRAGIC: Mark Zuckerberg Allowing Free Speech on Facebook Has Greatly Upset the...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal DRAMATICALLY Proclaims She'll Fight for Illegals' Rights and WOW Was...
Alexander Vindman Throws a FIT Over Trump's Ntl. Security Adv. BOOTING Deep State...
Biden-Inspired Vehicle From Trump's Most Viral 2024 Moment Will Have a Role in...

WATCH Gavin Newsom Short Circuit in REAL TIME Trying to Explain His BIG PLAN to Rebuild L.A. 2.0 (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on January 13, 2025
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Don't worry, folks, Gavin Newsom has a Marshall plan to rebuild Los Angeles 2.0.

He said so during an interview with NBC.

Well, sorta.

Watch this dumpster fire:

Advertisement

Soooo ... is there a plan, Gav?

Is it not a plan?

Dude brought it up.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It's a lot like Nancy Pelosi, the more she lies, the more she flaps her arms and hands around. 

They're still planning!

Yeah, you know, the plan!

Heh.

This is an insult to total putzes everywhere.

Newsom could very well take flight at any moment.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Be warned.

===========================================================================

Related:

DAMNING Thread Exposes Gavin Newsom and CA Dems for 'Changes' Made to Bills During Trump-Related Session

DNC Taps Kamala HQ Staffers to Run New Rapid Response Initiative Named 'FactPostNews' and BAHAHA

Hilariously TRAGIC: Mark Zuckerberg Allowing Free Speech on Facebook Has Greatly Upset the Markles

Rep. Pramila Jayapal DRAMATICALLY Proclaims She'll Fight for Illegals' Rights and WOW Was THAT Ever Dumb

Alexander Vindman Throws a FIT Over Trump's Ntl. Security Adv. BOOTING Deep State Right TF OUT and HOOBOY

===========================================================================

Tags: CALIFORNIA FIRE GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
DAMNING Thread Exposes Gavin Newsom and CA Dems for 'Changes' Made to Bills During Trump-Related Session
Sam J.
Associated Press ROASTED for Trying to Play the Race Card With L.A. Wildfires
Amy Curtis
REPORT: Chuck Todd to Leave NBC When Contract Expires
Amy Curtis
Biden & Jake Sullivan Must Have a Bet on Who Can Gaslight the Hardest in Admin's Last Days
Doug P.
Peter Doocy Makes KJP Stammer One Final Time With Question About the Dem Party's Leader
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement