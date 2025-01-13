WATCH Gavin Newsom Short Circuit in REAL TIME Trying to Explain His BIG PLAN to Rebuild L.A. 2.0 (Video)

Don't worry, folks, Gavin Newsom has a Marshall plan to rebuild Los Angeles 2.0.

He said so during an interview with NBC.

Well, sorta.

Watch this dumpster fire:

Gavin Newsom: We’ve got a Marshall plan to rebuild Los Angeles 2.0



NBC: Tell us about that Marshall plan



Gavin Newsom: (puts up hands defensively) We’re just starting to lay it out. We are still fighting these firespic.twitter.com/ftM5AOteFQ — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 12, 2025

Soooo ... is there a plan, Gav?

Is it not a plan?

Dude brought it up.

Newsom: "We've got a Marshall plan."

NBC: "Tell us about that Marshall plan."

Newsom: "Okay, we've got a name for a plan." https://t.co/TlrDR6xdR3 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) January 13, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He hands. Always with the hands. What a liar. Shrug shrug shrug! Look over here! Shrug! — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 13, 2025

It's a lot like Nancy Pelosi, the more she lies, the more she flaps her arms and hands around.

Speaking of plans, how's the $310B high-speed train coming?



Californians should worry when this guy "has a plan" — Katherine (@thesmithfamil11) January 13, 2025

They're still planning!

The PLAN — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) January 13, 2025

Yeah, you know, the plan!

Heh.

He's all hat and no cattle. — Lisa (@politeracy) January 13, 2025

total putz — bobt225 (@bobt225) January 13, 2025

This is an insult to total putzes everywhere.

Is he sign languaging his own comments? — charlie (@charlieseattle) January 12, 2025

Newsom could very well take flight at any moment.

Be warned.

