Hilariously TRAGIC: Mark Zuckerberg Allowing Free Speech on Facebook Has Greatly Upset the Markles

Oh dear. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are both very very VERY upset with Mark Zuckerberg for discontinuing the censorship of conservatives on his platform. Whatever shall we do?

Advertisement

Our hearts just ache knowing the Markles (snicker) are unhappy, just like Hollaria Briden:

Mark Zuckerberg has upset the Markles.



People on Meta are now free to call Meghan a “gold-digging fame-whore” or Harry a “half-blood prince” and there’s nothing they can do about it.



This is tragic. #SaveTheMarkles https://t.co/3vKiDJ2OT3 — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 13, 2025

TRAGIC.

The horrors.

From Sussex.com:

It doesn’t matter whether your views are left, right or somewhere in between—the latest news from Meta about changes to their policies directly undermines free speech. This should deeply concern us all. Contrary to the company’s talking points, allowing more abuse and normalizing hate speech serves to silence speech and expression, not foster it. In an already confusing and, in many instances, intentionally disruptive information environment, Meta has shown their words and commitments have very little meaning or integrity. As they announce these changes undoubtedly responding to political winds, they once again abandon public safety in favor of profit, chaos, and control. The company’s decision to rollback protections is so far away from its stated values and commitments to its users—including the parents and families calling for change around the globe—that it’s now deeply deceptive.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man.

We knew these two were completely out of touch with reality but this is just out there. Yes, allowing people they disagree with to have a voice on Facebook is totally and deeply deceptive and stuff.

We. Just. Can't. Even.

Leave them alone and let them live their lives! pic.twitter.com/gt8MpS8V0i — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 13, 2025

Meta is “undermining free speech” by allowing more free speech. 🤡🌎 — auslander (@Auslander68) January 13, 2025

Calling these two stupid is an insult to actual stupid people.

Just saying.

#SavetheMarkles, indeed.

===========================================================================

Related:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal DRAMATICALLY Proclaims She'll Fight for Illegals' Rights and WOW Was THAT Ever Dumb

Alexander Vindman Throws a FIT Over Trump's Ntl. Security Adv. BOOTING Deep State Right TF OUT and HOOBOY

Angela Belcamino WRECKS Keith Olbermann ... Is She Becoming Some Sort of Liberal Anti-Hero?!

It's YOU, YOU'RE the Problem! Maria Shriver in for RUDE Awakening After Blaming the Status Quo for Fires

Oh, Honey ... LOL! Jen Rubin Leaves Washington Post and What She's Doing NEXT Has X Pointing and LAUGHING

===========================================================================