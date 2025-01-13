Hilariously TRAGIC: Mark Zuckerberg Allowing Free Speech on Facebook Has Greatly Upset the Markles

DNC Taps Kamala HQ Staffers to Run New Rapid Response Initiative Named 'FactPostNews'...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on January 13, 2025

Oh dear. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are both very very VERY upset with Mark Zuckerberg for discontinuing the censorship of conservatives on his platform. Whatever shall we do?

Our hearts just ache knowing the Markles (snicker) are unhappy, just like Hollaria Briden:

TRAGIC.

The horrors.

From Sussex.com:

It doesn’t matter whether your views are left, right or somewhere in between—the latest news from Meta about changes to their policies directly undermines free speech. 

This should deeply concern us all. 

Contrary to the company’s talking points, allowing more abuse and normalizing hate speech serves to silence speech and expression, not foster it. 

In an already confusing and, in many instances, intentionally disruptive information environment, Meta has shown their words and commitments have very little meaning or integrity. As they announce these changes undoubtedly responding to political winds, they once again abandon public safety in favor of profit, chaos, and control. The company’s decision to rollback protections is so far away from its stated values and commitments to its users—including the parents and families calling for change around the globe—that it’s now deeply deceptive.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man.

We knew these two were completely out of touch with reality but this is just out there. Yes, allowing people they disagree with to have a voice on Facebook is totally and deeply deceptive and stuff.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We. Just. Can't. Even.

Calling these two stupid is an insult to actual stupid people.

Just saying.

#SavetheMarkles, indeed.

