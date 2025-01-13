It's YOU, YOU'RE the Problem! Maria Shriver in for RUDE Awakening After Blaming the Status Quo for Fires

Justin Trudeau and Jen Psaki Have a Laugh Over How Canada's Resigning PM...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on January 13, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We find ourselves saying, 'Read the room,' to so many people these days and this post from Maria Shriver about the California fires and how the status quo is failing the state is perhaps one of the most 'read the room' posts we've seen in a long while.

Who does she think keeps putting the status quo aka DEMOCRATS in charge of the state over and over again?

Heh.

Maria's post continues:

Chief Crowley is saying LA cannot sustain itself. It needs more help. Chief Crowley says she rang the bell. The mayoral race presented a clear choice last time around. Moving forward, LA residents have to decide what’s important and what’s not. Right now what’s important is getting this fire under control, getting firefighters the support they need, getting our neighbors the support they need. Once that happens it’s time to rethink what is and imagine what can be.

We've got news for Maria, but of course Kira Davis delivered it far better than we can:

Buh-buh-buh BINGO.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sensing a theme here.

Yup, definitely a theme.

Pretty simple.

Now, to be fair (and c'mon, we all know how fair we are here at Twitchy), we are seeing some rumblings that Shriver did endorse Caruso over Bass:

But in the grand scheme of things, she's still a Democrat voting for other Democrats who have destroyed California. If she wants to change the status quo, she can, but we're pretty sure she's not ready to do that just yet, sadly.

