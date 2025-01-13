It's YOU, YOU'RE the Problem! Maria Shriver in for RUDE Awakening After Blaming the Status Quo for Fires

We find ourselves saying, 'Read the room,' to so many people these days and this post from Maria Shriver about the California fires and how the status quo is failing the state is perhaps one of the most 'read the room' posts we've seen in a long while.

Who does she think keeps putting the status quo aka DEMOCRATS in charge of the state over and over again?

Heh.

LA cannot go forward with the status quo. LA is no longer what it was. It has to be different. It has to prioritize the safety of its citizens, police, fire, schools. LA residents deserve better. Chief Crowley is saying LA cannot sustain itself. It needs more help. Chief Crowley… https://t.co/dMG1E6ibrT — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 12, 2025

Maria's post continues:

Chief Crowley is saying LA cannot sustain itself. It needs more help. Chief Crowley says she rang the bell. The mayoral race presented a clear choice last time around. Moving forward, LA residents have to decide what’s important and what’s not. Right now what’s important is getting this fire under control, getting firefighters the support they need, getting our neighbors the support they need. Once that happens it’s time to rethink what is and imagine what can be.

We've got news for Maria, but of course Kira Davis delivered it far better than we can:

YOU KEEP ENDORSING THE STATUS QUO Maria. Hi. It’s you. You’re the problem. It’s you. https://t.co/h7LDYQMTq3 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 13, 2025

Buh-buh-buh BINGO.

You want different. Stop voting Democrat. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 12, 2025

Imagine a world in which we don't elect members of Cuba's Venceremos Brigade as Mayors. — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) January 12, 2025

wow, Maria. Didn't you lead the charge to prop up DEI losers like Kamala Harris and @MayorofLA. You only care when your evil rich pals homes are affected by the dolts running your 1 party cabal. Send Arnold and the rest of your Kennedy deadbeats to put out the fires — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) January 12, 2025

YOU caused this with your votes for woke DEI imbeciles.



Go look in the mirror. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 12, 2025

Sensing a theme here.

It’s the voting of people like you who has created this disaster. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 12, 2025

Yup, definitely a theme.

Stop voting for radical left progressives — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) January 13, 2025

Pretty simple.

Now, to be fair (and c'mon, we all know how fair we are here at Twitchy), we are seeing some rumblings that Shriver did endorse Caruso over Bass:

Everyone dunking on Maria. This is not new, she endorsed Caruso. pic.twitter.com/ctAPH8weBg — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) January 12, 2025

But in the grand scheme of things, she's still a Democrat voting for other Democrats who have destroyed California. If she wants to change the status quo, she can, but we're pretty sure she's not ready to do that just yet, sadly.

