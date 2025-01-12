California Policy DEEP DIVE Shows WHY Dems Are So DESPERATE to Blame Climate Change for Fires and HOOBOY

Democrats are convinced the California fires were caused by climate change.

Or at least they want people to think they are so they'll buy into the narrative that it's some sort of climate issue causing the fires and not the complete failure we know it really is at the city, county, and state level. Cow farts and evil SUVs are not to blame for what we are seeing in real-time in California.

A Democrat government pushing poisonous, useless, divisive and obviously destructive policies for DECADES is at fault and this deep dive into said policies proves it.

Why is California burning, a deep dive into the policy decisions that have led us to this moment. pic.twitter.com/BtJf7vNmlF — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 12, 2025

The fire threat is worse than ever BECAUSE of climate change, but not for the climate change reasons they want us to believe. Democrats have destroyed policies that were holding these fires at bay in the name of green energy and other green policies while ironically making things far more dangerous. They care more about protecting a tiny little fish than they do their own citizens and these L.A. fires prove it. While Newsom and Bass try desperately to pretend it's the Republican's fault for holding them accountable, we all know the real fault lies with them and other Democrats before them.

California's wildfires are a policy-made disaster, Barbie.



Decades of mismanagement, rejection of controlled burns, and prioritizing urban sprawl over forest health.



It's bad governance and the people of California are tragically paying the price. — Nilo (@nilofalvarado) January 12, 2025

Will this wake Californians up and change the way they vote? Eh, we're not exactly holding our breath.

DEI is fulfilling its purpose of destroying America in CA right now. — Uncle Sigma (@unclesigma30) January 12, 2025

Pushing everyone to live under horrible conditions is so equitable and stuff.

This video is spot on.



Diverting resources away from power grid & toward renewable energy left it vulnerable.



Improperly maintained lines are CONSTANTLY starting fires & caused the major Paradise & Santa Rosa fires in 2018.



Progressives can’t seem to grasp this concept. — KTE917 (@kte917) January 12, 2025

Read that again ... Progressives can’t seem to grasp this concept.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

