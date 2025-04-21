GI-NOPE: Woman Sues Navy After Her Application for SEAL Training Is Rejected

A woman in New York is suing the U.S. Navy, claiming they slow-walked her application to become a Navy SEAL and then rejected her based on age.

Wannabe GI Jane sues Navy after her dream of becoming Navy SEAL comes to a crashing end over age https://t.co/FP2LVx7fjk pic.twitter.com/UBzqGnOdZL — New York Post (@nypost) April 19, 2025

Here's more from The New York Post:

A wannabe-G.I. Jane’s dream of becoming the first female Navy S.E.A.L. ended because military recruiters delayed her application so long that she aged out, she claimed in a lawsuit. The US Navy officials failed to advance Amanda S. Reynolds’ application, then told her in the fall that she would no longer qualify for Naval Officer Training Command in Newport, RI, because she’d be over the age limit of 42 by the time she graduated, according to court papers. 'The opportunity ... was kind of taken away from me. I would like that to be reinstated,' Reynolds, 41, told The Post. 'I would just like the outcome to be determined by the merits instead of by some sort of technicality.'

Reynolds filled out enlistment paperwork in 2019, but the Navy claims it had no service record for her. In 2020, Reynolds moved to Utah, where she worked as a lawyer. While there, she 'revisited' her enlistment. She was also arrested for driving under the influence (that misdemeanor was dismissed in 2023). After that, she returned to New York, and recruiters urged her to consider the Judge Advocate General, given her legal background.

Reynolds claims the Navy told her she could get an age waiver.

But she looks like the kind of a**-kicking superwoman who would definitely NOT be a complete waste of time and resources in Navy SEAL training. pic.twitter.com/317HJKhfUt — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) April 19, 2025

Can she complete the training requirements the same as male recruits?

That's a question that needs to be answered.

I'm inspired. Suing MLB so I can play shortstop — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) April 19, 2025

Good luck with that.

She applied knowing the time frame for applications would probably pass so she could sue the navy and make a name for herself



She’s the very reason there needs to be tort reform — Scottie (@BuffaloBlueBear) April 21, 2025

She's a lawyer, so she knows the system.

And how to game it, most likely.

The age waiver for men is [was?] 36



So…it sucks to be a washed up 41 year old female lawyer I guess — Andrew "Drew" Mullins (@realDrewMullins) April 19, 2025

Huh. We did not know that about men's age.

Well. This explains it. She is a lawyer. Likely knew she was gonna get rejected. Probably has the lawsuit written before she was even rejected. This is a PR stunt. pic.twitter.com/VplvZaTlqT — Eric CIAramella’s Dirty Whistle (@TheAndersPaul) April 19, 2025

Seems to be the consensus.

Yeah this woman is a runner and diver and whatnot but I don't think there is even a theoretical plane of existence where a 41yr old woman is physically capable of successfully completing BUDS. https://t.co/RPWFpTJbeK — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) April 19, 2025

Since the military opened up the SEALS to women, no woman has completed the training.

Because it's insanely tough.

A 41-year old lawyer with no military experience who feels entitled to become a Navy SEAL because she jogs and is SCUBA-certified. Peak 2020s America. https://t.co/lHtRcfTjUA — America's Most Vaunted (@stillvaunted) April 19, 2025

Peak 2020s America.

Women do not belong in every space, nor are they fit for every role. https://t.co/RnVfjlRnXu — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) April 20, 2025

This.

Ahhh the content I need on mids…it’s not the DUI, it’s not her self-described “took a couple years off”, it’s not any kind of ‘looking for a cheap payout’, this 41-year-old lawyer is READY to achieve what 80% of 21-year-old males can’t, you guyz. https://t.co/ivqYHfRXPj — Suburb's Finest (@SuburbanFiveOh) April 20, 2025

Yeah. Most men can cut it. It's the elite of the elite.

This writer -- who is also 42 -- would be embarrassed to take this suit public, or file suit at all.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.