OOF! Harry Sisson Steps on Gigantic Self-Own Rake Trying to Politicize Pope Francis'...
Trump Protest Shocker: Crowd Hears 'Kid' Ranting, Turns Out It’s Just Robert Reich
Paging Chris Van Hollen: Two More 'Maryland Men' Arrested Over Murder of 23-Year-Old...
Trump Urges Fed Chair to Slash Interest Rates and Stop Dragging His Feet
Articles of Faith: Here Are Some of the Media's Worst Pope Francis Headlines...
'You First, Contessa': Hillary Clinton Says People Who Spread Propaganda Should Be Impriso...
Post-Pope Passing, Louise Mensch Delivers Her Trademark Madness
WOWZA: Dana Loesch Takes Laura Loomer APART In HEATED Back and Forth for...
Leftists Continue Blaming Trump for Famine Deaths In War-Torn Sudan
Reason Rep. Maxwell Frost and Other Dems in El Salvador Denied Albrego-Garcia Meeting...
Bernie Sanders Pushes for Debt-Free Education but What About When His Wife Bankrupted...
Jose Hermosillo’s Bold Lie to Border Patrol: Faked Illegal Status to Spark Arrest...
Beantown Let Down: Despite Nonbinary Category, Boston Marathon Will Let Man Compete In...
Karoline Leavitt Calls 'Total FAKE NEWS' on NPR's Story About Pete Hegseth Being...

GI-NOPE: Woman Sues Navy After Her Application for SEAL Training Is Rejected

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 21, 2025
ImgFlip

A woman in New York is suing the U.S. Navy, claiming they slow-walked her application to become a Navy SEAL and then rejected her based on age.

Advertisement

Here's more from The New York Post:

A wannabe-G.I. Jane’s dream of becoming the first female Navy S.E.A.L. ended because military recruiters delayed her application so long that she aged out, she claimed in a lawsuit.

The US Navy officials failed to advance Amanda S. Reynolds’ application, then told her in the fall that she would no longer qualify for Naval Officer Training Command in Newport, RI, because she’d be over the age limit of 42 by the time she graduated, according to court papers.

'The opportunity ... was kind of taken away from me. I would like that to be reinstated,' Reynolds, 41, told The Post. 'I would just like the outcome to be determined by the merits instead of by some sort of technicality.'

Reynolds filled out enlistment paperwork in 2019, but the Navy claims it had no service record for her. In 2020, Reynolds moved to Utah, where she worked as a lawyer. While there, she 'revisited' her enlistment. She was also arrested for driving under the influence (that misdemeanor was dismissed in 2023). After that, she returned to New York, and recruiters urged her to consider the Judge Advocate General, given her legal background.

Reynolds claims the Navy told her she could get an age waiver.

Recommended

OOF! Harry Sisson Steps on Gigantic Self-Own Rake Trying to Politicize Pope Francis' Passing
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Can she complete the training requirements the same as male recruits?

That's a question that needs to be answered.

Good luck with that.

She's a lawyer, so she knows the system.

And how to game it, most likely.

Huh. We did not know that about men's age.

Seems to be the consensus.

Since the military opened up the SEALS to women, no woman has completed the training.

Advertisement

Because it's insanely tough.

Peak 2020s America.

This.

Yeah. Most men can cut it. It's the elite of the elite.

This writer -- who is also 42 -- would be embarrassed to take this suit public, or file suit at all.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: LAWSUIT MILITARY NAVY NEW YORK WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOF! Harry Sisson Steps on Gigantic Self-Own Rake Trying to Politicize Pope Francis' Passing
Grateful Calvin
WOWZA: Dana Loesch Takes Laura Loomer APART In HEATED Back and Forth for Pushing Vile, Repugnant LIE
Sam J.
Paging Chris Van Hollen: Two More 'Maryland Men' Arrested Over Murder of 23-Year-Old Mother
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Reason Rep. Maxwell Frost and Other Dems in El Salvador Denied Albrego-Garcia Meeting Is TOO Funny -Watch
Sam J.
Trump Protest Shocker: Crowd Hears 'Kid' Ranting, Turns Out It’s Just Robert Reich
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OOF! Harry Sisson Steps on Gigantic Self-Own Rake Trying to Politicize Pope Francis' Passing Grateful Calvin
Advertisement